Onfolio Provides Corporate Update: Stockholders' Equity Above Nasdaq Minimum, No Convertible Notes Outstanding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company makes scheduled payment to Eastern Standard sellers, continues to reduce debt and works to close acquisitions

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today provided a corporate update.

Stockholders' equity

The Company's stockholders' equity is now above the $2.5 million minimum required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. In October, Nasdaq granted the Company an extension until November 23, 2026 to evidence compliance with this requirement. The Company will provide the required confirmation to Nasdaq, and compliance remains subject to Nasdaq's determination.

Minimum bid price

At its special meeting on November 5, 2026, stockholders approved giving the Board authority to effect one or more reverse stock splits, if needed, to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

Balance sheet

The Company currently has no convertible notes outstanding. Its financing facility with an institutional investor remains in place.

In October, the Company made the $450,000 initial payment due under its forbearance agreement with the sellers of Eastern Standard on schedule, funded through a sale of a portion of its digital assets. The remaining balance is payable in monthly installments through July 2027. Reducing debt remains a priority for the Company.

Acquisitions

All of the Company's previously announced letters of intent remain in place, and the Company is finalizing additional letters of intent. The Company believes it may be able to close one or two acquisitions soon, particularly once its listing compliance is resolved. Acquisitions involve many parties and moving pieces, and timelines can change, so the Company will not provide specific target dates in future.

"We've spent the last few months working through the balance sheet, and it's in a much better place," said Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. "Our equity is back above the Nasdaq minimum, we have no convertible notes outstanding, and we met the Eastern Standard payment on time. That puts us in a stronger position to get acquisitions closed, which is where our focus is now."

ABOUT ONFOLIO HOLDINGS

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. The Company uses AI across its operations to improve acquired businesses, build internal tools, and develop AI-powered products.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's determination regarding the Company's compliance with its continued listing requirements, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company's ability to make remaining payments under its forbearance agreement, the Company's ability to complete due diligence, negotiate definitive agreements, obtain financing and close acquisitions on expected timelines or at all, market conditions affecting the Company's common stock, general economic and business conditions, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT

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