Gymsly Combines AI, Member Retention and Website Building in One Fitness Management Software for Gyms and Studios

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Gymsly's fitness management software pairs a plain-language AI assistant with member management, automated WhatsApp and email reminders

- Zubair Ahmed, Founder and CEO GymslyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AK Stuudio LTD today outlined the latest capabilities of Gymsly, its fitness management software for gyms, health clubs, yoga and Pilates studios, CrossFit boxes, martial arts academies and personal trainers. The platform brings an AI assistant, member management, automated member communication over WhatsApp, email and SMS, and a website builder into one system, with the aim of helping fitness businesses keep the members they have and attract new ones.Member retention is a persistent challenge for fitness businesses. Lapsed renewals, unanswered enquiries and members who quietly stop visiting are often noticed only after the revenue is lost, especially when member records, messaging and the website sit in separate tools. Gymsly keeps them in one place.An AI assistant that works from the gym's own dataGymsly AI is built into the owner dashboard on the web and in the Gymsly admin mobile app. Owners and authorised staff can ask questions in plain language, such as "How many memberships expire this week?", "Which members have not visited lately?" or "Who needs a reminder?". It answers from the business's own records on renewals, billing, attendance, classes, staff and leads, and returns action cards that link to the relevant member, invoice, class or message. Gymsly AI can also draft renewal messages for staff to review and send. Only staff whose role includes permission can use it.Member management in one placeEach member has a single profile covering their plan, payments and check-in history. Members can be organised with groups and tags, and the dashboard lists expiring memberships and overdue payments next to one-tap renew and collect actions. Check-ins can be recorded by QR code, RFID card, biometric scanner or Bluetooth, and recurring billing and renewals run automatically.Retention through WhatsApp, email and SMSGymsly's WhatsApp and email reminders run automatically across WhatsApp, email and SMS. They include reminders before booked classes and personal training sessions, renewal nudges as a membership nears its end, welcome messages, birthday wishes and offer reminders. Larger studios can target messages by location or plan, and each member's sent, delivered and failed messages appear in one history. A member app on iOS, Android and the web adds a digital QR membership card, class booking, leaderboards, streaks and a community feed.A website that feeds the member pipelineThe built-in gym website builder creates a mobile-responsive website from fitness-focused templates in the business's own colours, fonts and photos. Pages can include a class timetable that syncs automatically from Gymsly scheduling, membership pricing, and contact and free-trial sign-up forms. Website enquiries become leads in Gymsly's CRM automatically. The builder supports custom domains, and every page has editable titles and meta descriptions for search visibility."Most gyms don't lose a member in a single moment. They lose them over weeks of missed classes and a renewal nobody followed up," said Zubair Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Gymsly. "With Gymsly AI, an owner can ask who hasn't visited lately and reach them on WhatsApp from the same screen. That is the difference between noticing a problem and fixing it.""A fitness business's website, member list and messages should not live in three different places," Ahmed added. "When someone signs up for a free trial on a Gymsly website, they land straight in the CRM, receive a welcome message and can book their first class. Winning a member and keeping them happens in one platform."AvailabilityGymsly is available now. Plans start at $49 per month for up to 100 members, with the website builder and CRM included from the $79 Silver plan. A 14-day free trial is offered without a credit card.About GymslyGymsly is fitness management software for gyms, fitness studios, personal trainers and multi-location fitness businesses. It combines member management, an AI assistant, automated member communication and website building in one system. Gymsly is developed by AK Stuudio LTD, a product studio founded in 2025 that builds business software and consumer mobile apps. More information is available at .

Zubair

AK Stuudio

+1 646-295-6746

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Gymsly Combines AI, Member Retention and Website Building in One Fitness Management Software for Gyms and Studios News Provided By Gymsly November 13, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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