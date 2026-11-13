Eltropy Launches Branded Calling to Help Consumers Recognize Calls From Their Credit Union or Community Bank

With Branded Calling, the institution's verified name and logo appear on supported phones, giving consumers more confidence to answer

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the Agentic AI Platform for Credit Unions and Community Banks, today launched Branded Calling that enables institutions to show its verified name and logo on the consumer's phone.As impersonation scams rise, the new capability provides a critical tool for financial institutions to help their consumers protect against scam calls while increasing the institutions ability to reach them as consumers are far more likely to answer a name than a number. In a Twilio experiment, consumers answered branded calls about 3x more than unbranded ones (62% vs. 20%)."A credit union's or community bank's name is the most trusted thing it owns," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "It belongs on every call the institution makes, not hidden behind a phone number consumers have learned to ignore. When consumers see that name, they pick up, and the work gets done on the first call. Institutions already verify every consumer who calls in, with passcodes and security questions. Branded Calling gives consumers the same assurance in return."“Credit unions and community banks conduct important outreach by phone: collections, loan follow-ups, fraud alerts, and service callbacks. But consumers often ignore numbers they don't recognize. Institutions pay for unanswered calls anyway, staff lose time to redials and voicemails, and carriers can start labeling the institution's numbers as spam,” added Dibyendu Roy, Senior Director, Product, Eltropy.Branded calling is currently supported on Android and iPhone devices on T-Mobile and Verizon, which together reach about 250 million U.S. mobile phones. AT&T support is coming soon. Calls to consumers on other carriers or unsupported devices connect as usual, with standard caller ID.Before a credit union or community bank can use Branded Calling, it goes through a vetting process where its business identity is verified and its logo is checked against trademark registries among other steps. The technology itself relies on STIR/SHAKEN to authenticate the calling number and Rich Call Data to display the institution's name and logo on supported phones.To learn more, visit eltropy/branded-callingAbout EltropyEltropy is the Agentic AI Platform for Credit Unions and Community Banks. We bring humans and AI together to serve communities better. From answering a question to resolving a request, AI agents handle the routine tasks working alongside your team that provides the human touch. Built-in Safe AI guardrails and a human-in-the-loop approach ensure AI operates within policy and people remain in control. More than 750 financial institutions trust Eltropy to drive growth, experience, efficiency, and compliance. Visit eltropy to learn more.

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

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Eltropy Launches Branded Calling to Help Consumers Recognize Calls From Their Credit Union or Community Bank News Provided By Eltropy November 13, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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