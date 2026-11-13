Hangzhou Entrepreneur Menglong Jia Honored Among 2026 Global Impact Leaders At COP31

Menglong Jia (front row, third from right) with fellow 100 Global Impact Leaders award winners at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. Jia received the CSR Impact Award, presented by The European and the Global CSR Foundation.

Jing Zhao Cesarone, Founder and CEO of the Global CSR Foundation and Co-Chair of the Judging Panel (right), and Judith Diment, member of the Judging Panel (left), present the CSR Impact Award to Menglong Jia (center) at the Global Impact Leaders Summit on

Menglong Jia (right) gives his acceptance speech, with translation by fellow honoree Peter Kuo (left) of the United States, at the Global Impact Leaders Summit on November 11 at the Rotary Pavilion at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Founder and CEO of Hangzhou Heshun Culture Creative receives the Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award and speaks in the COP31 Blue Zone in Antalya

- Menglong JiaANTALYA, TURKEY, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 13, 2026. Menglong Jia, Founder and CEO of Hangzhou Heshun Culture Creative Co., Ltd., was honored as one of the 2026 100 Global Impact Leaders at the Global Impact Leaders Summit and Honors Ceremony in the COP31 Blue Zone on November 11. He received the Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Award and delivered an impact talk on culture, technology and corporate responsibility before an audience of government leaders, honorees and climate advocates. Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Guo interpreted the speech into English.The summit was hosted by the Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF) and The European magazine, together with Rotary Club International, at the Rotary Club International Pavilion in Hall B2. COP31, the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, runs November 9 to 20 in Antalya and has been branded the "implementation COP," with a focus on turning climate pledges into concrete action.A Young Company That Puts People FirstFounded in Hangzhou in 2018, Hangzhou Heshun Culture Creative runs a voice-based social platform that has become a home for more than 12 million young people in China. Jia said his team started the company to use voice to build a safe harbor in a complicated modern world, and a bridge that connects people's hearts. The platform's founding spirit fits in one simple line: "Leave your love at Shuangyu Tribe."He shared a message one user left on the platform: "On countless lonely nights in this city, the voices here were my only comfort." Loneliness, Jia said, has become a challenge young people share all over the world, and the need for understanding, companionship and kindness crosses every border and language. "Technology shouldn't be just cold code and business logic," he said. "It should carry warmth and look after every lonely soul."Jia also shared his own story. He grew up as a shy child who found it hard to speak up, and he discovered that speaking through voice gave him confidence. That experience shaped the idea behind the company, and he hopes young people who feel the way he once did can find their voice in a place where they feel safe."Sustainable development is not just about clean energy and climate change, but also about the mental well-being of every person," Jia said. "It's about whether we can build a safe, dignified and inclusive global digital civilization together."Responsibility in ActionJia described four commitments that guide the company:Protecting kindness and dignity. Strict safety systems keep the platform's digital space clean and respectful, and the company shares the benefits of its growth with every creator, so young people can use their talents and live with dignity.Embracing education and hope. In remote parts of China, the Heshun Shuangyu Pearl Class helps students from mountain communities finish high school. "Changing one child's future is the first step toward changing the world," Jia said.Hearing the call of nature. The company created and co-produced Every Summer, a documentary about rare birds, using voice to speak up for critically endangered species and the fragile oceans and ecosystems they depend on.Bringing young people into dialogue. Through its cultural exchange fund, the company supports Global Fusion Week and exchange programs for young leaders from many countries. Jia also serves as a council member of the Heyun Dongfang Culture Development Special Fund under the China Nationality Culture Foundation.On artificial intelligence, Jia said technology gives us the power to reshape the world, and it tests our values more than ever. With every step forward, his team comes back to the question it started with: Will this make people's lives better? Will it make the world more inclusive?"We all live on the same Earth. We face the same challenges, and we share the same hope for a better life," he said in closing, pledging to work with everyone in the room to build "a warmer, more inclusive and more sustainable future."Honored Alongside Global LeadersJia joins 2026 honorees from government, science, technology and finance, including Prime Minister Lord Fakafānua of Tonga; Zhenhua Xie, former Special Envoy for Climate Change Affairs of China; Lan Xue of Tsinghua University; Fei-Fei Li of Stanford University; Professor Daniel Kammen of Johns Hopkins University; and Carl Benjamin Page of the Anthropocene Institute.Recognized by the Judging PanelThe 100 Global Impact Leaders program, co-organized by the Global CSR Foundation and The European, recognizes people and organizations delivering measurable progress on climate action and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Jia was among the first 50 honorees announced on October 29, 2026."Menglong Jia shows what the next generation of Chinese entrepreneurs can bring to the world," said Jing Zhao Cesarone, Founder and CEO of the Global CSR Foundation and Co-Chair of the 100 Global Impact Leaders Judging Panel. "He's built a fast-growing company and never lost sight of the young people, students and communities it serves. That's exactly the kind of leadership we wanted to celebrate at COP31."The final list of the 100 Global Impact Leaders will be announced by the end of 2026, with honoree profiles featured in The European magazine.Media Contact

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Global CSR Foundation

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