Hirearchitects Data Shows Architecture Firms Shifting To Remote Staffing As Labor Shortage Set To Cost $124Bn

HireArchitects' State of Remote Work Report 2026

Staffing Issues in Architecture Firms

Rise in Demand for Nearshoring by Role

HireArchitects releases findings demonstrating a significant trend towards virtual, near-shore staffing in response to growing labor shortage.

- Al Khan, Founder of HireArchitectsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HireArchitects, a specialist staffing firm serving architecture firms across the United States, has today released findings from its network of more than 200 US firms demonstrating a significant trend towards virtual, near-shore staffing in response to a growing shortage within local labor markets.The findings come as other industry publications report a broad trend towards remote work and hiring. In a recent AIA (The American Institute of Architects) survey, it was noted that most US architecture firms have adopted either a hybrid or remote-first approach, with principal architects stressing the importance of flexibility and adaptability moving forward. In a recent Monograph study, it was estimated that 79% of firms have adopted a hybrid or remote-first work model.Another AIA survey confirms that over 70% of AEC professionals now seek remote flexibility, with many prioritizing it over other factors such as pay and additional benefits, resulting in many architecture firms adopting a hybrid or remote-first approach."What we are seeing across our client base is a widespread adoption of remote work policies, resulting in a growing interest in nearshore hiring,” said Al Khan, Founder of HireArchitects.“Firms are finding that they don't need to restructure around remote staffing, as they have already incorporated hybrid and remote workflows into their everyday practice.”“The firms waiting for the labor market to stabilize and remote work to disappear are going to be waiting forever. But the companies that are adapting now are able to take advantage of increased flexibility and cost savings."Meanwhile, architecture is facing a significant skilled labor shortage. The US architecture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to Grand View Research, with 4.8% employment growth projected between 2022 and 2032 (U.S. News & World Report). According to Deloitte's 2026 Engineering and Construction Industry Outlook, labor shortages could cost the AEC sector up to $124 billion in lost output this year, while the AIA reports 24% of architecture firms were understaffed in 2025.“This is a huge shortfall,” Khan added.“Firms can only counter it by looking offshore.”According to HireArchitects's internal data, 2026 has seen a 35% rise in demand for remote architecture professionals, as more firms look to shift a portion of their staff offshore in order to take advantage of greater cost savings and increased flexibility. They report the most commonly outsourced roles for 2026 include CAD drafters, construction estimators and BIM modelers.The data reflects the overall trend within the architecture industry towards remote work and nearshore hiring solutions. HireArchitects reports that the most popular countries for remote staffing are Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, with participants citing strong time zone overlap and cost savings.Full-time staffing with HireArchitects starts at just $10/hour, or $20,800/year, 80% less than the average cost of hiring a junior architect locally – $102,930/year or $49/hour, according to Glassdoor. The HireArchitects platform also offers part-time and flexible hiring options, making it ideal for the 75.2% of US firms that currently employ fewer than 10 full-time employees (Wonder).HireArchitects offers LATAM-based professionals across diverse roles such as Construction Estimators, Quantity Takeoff Specialists, Preconstruction Coordinators, Construction Schedulers, Draftspersons, Architectural Drafters, CAD Drafters, Structural Drafters, Revit Technicians, BIM Modelers, BIM Coordinators, Architects, Architectural Designers, MEP Designers and Project Managers.Access the full report at HireArchitects

Isabelle Fahey

HireArchitects

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HireArchitects Data Shows Architecture Firms Shifting to Remote Staffing as Labor Shortage Set To Cost $124bn News Provided By CloudDevs November 13, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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