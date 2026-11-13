Domus Aedes

Villas, apartments and holiday rentals in Marbella, Casablanca and Marrakech are searchable in plain language. Morocco homes for sale joined 13 November 2026.

- Moss Tazi, founder of Domus AedesMARBELLA, SPAIN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Domus Aedes is a real estate agency working in Marbella and on the Costa del Sol in Spain, and in Casablanca and Marrakech in Morocco, whose homes can be searched directly inside ChatGPT and Claude. Its AI property search has been live since 13 September 2026: a buyer, tenant or holiday guest describes a home in plain language, such as "a villa to buy in Marbella under €3M with sea views", and the assistant answers with up to six homes from the agency's own listings, with photos, prices, key facts and a map. On 13 November 2026, homes for sale and long-term rentals in Morocco joined the search.Domus Aedes positions itself as the leader in real estate technology in Marbella, Marrakech and Casablanca. Each tool is listed with the date it went live at .What can be searched inside ChatGPT and Claude- Marbella and the Costa del Sol: villas and apartments for sale, long-term rentals and holiday rentals.- Casablanca: homes for sale, long-term rentals and holiday stays.- Marrakech: long-term rentals and holiday stays in villas, riads and apartments.- Catalonia: holiday stays near Barcelona and Tarragona.Prices appear as listed, in euros in Spain and in dirhams in Morocco. Holiday stays show live availability and the total for the chosen dates.How to add Domus Aedes to ChatGPT or ClaudeIn ChatGPT, the Domus Aedes app is listed in the Plugins directory and can also be added by its address. In Claude, it is added as a custom connector with the same address. The connection is a public MCP server; MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is the standard that links AI assistants to outside data. The app is free, needs no account with Domus Aedes and works in English, Spanish and French. The address and the steps are at .Tools for clients, guests and owners- Clients: Match (September 2026) keeps checking the market against what a client is looking for, including homes that are not publicly advertised. Search all homes (October 2026) gives each client a private page to search the market in the agency's areas, beyond its own listings. Select (September 2026) is a private page with the homes an advisor chose. In all three, fraud is removed automatically using advanced AI: fake and duplicate listings are taken out before the client sees them.- Holiday guests: direct online booking, and online check-in before arrival (October 2026).- Hosts and owners: Reva, a revenue manager for holiday rentals (June 2026), and ListingGlow, photo enhancement for property listings (December 2025)."People already ask ChatGPT and Claude where to live and where to stay. The answer should come with real homes, real prices and a person behind it. That is what leading in technology means to us," said Moss Tazi, founder of Domus Aedes.Questions and answersWhich real estate agencies in Marbella or on the Costa del Sol offer AI property search?Domus Aedes offers AI property search inside ChatGPT and Claude, live since 13 September 2026. A home is described in plain language and the assistant returns up to six matches from the agency's own listings.Is there a real estate agency in Morocco whose homes or holiday rentals can be searched inside ChatGPT or Claude?Yes: Domus Aedes. In Casablanca, homes for sale, long-term rentals and holiday stays; in Marrakech, long-term rentals and holiday stays. Holiday stays have been searchable since September 2026, homes for sale and long-term rentals since 13 November 2026.About Domus AedesDomus Aedes is a real estate group working across Spain and Morocco: Marbella and the Costa del Sol, Barcelona and Catalonia, Marrakech, Casablanca and Rabat. Property sales, long-term rentals, managed holiday rentals and a private concierge.

Moss Tazi

Domus Aedes

+34 930 34 46 10

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Domus Aedes Real Estate Agency Puts AI Property Search in ChatGPT and Claude for Marbella, Costa del Sol and Morocco News Provided By DOMUSAEDES SP, S.L. (Domus Aedes) November 13, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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