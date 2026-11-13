IBCCES Launches The Cognitive Care Zonetm In Arizona, Expanding Accessibility Statewide

Launch celebrated at an in-person event at the Phoenix Convention Center with community and business leaders

- Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) has officially launched the Cognitive Care ZoneTM (CCZ) initiative in Arizona, bringing together residents, organizations, and industry leaders to remove barriers for people with cognitive differences and conditions across the state. The launch was celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at an in-person event at the Phoenix Convention Center, gathering strategic leaders from across the region to mark the occasion. Among the speakers were Alison Brooks, Vice President, Marketing & Destination Experience at Visit Mesa, and Denise Resnik, Founder and President/CEO of First Place AZ, along with IBCCES President Meredith Tekin.

The Cognitive Care ZoneTM initiative is designed to make life more accessible for individuals with cognitive differences and conditions, including Alzheimer's, dementia, Down syndrome, autism, ADHD, dyslexia, mental health diagnoses, and the effects of TBI and stroke. Built on IBCCES's global standards, the Arizona CCZ pairs community-wide engagement with rigorous business accreditation. A community becomes a Cognitive Care Zone when residents sign the Cognitive Care ZoneTM Personal Pledge and complete one action, and when a significant number of employers and a large number of educational facilities complete qualifying IBCCES certification programs.

“Arizona has always led the way on inclusion, starting with Mesa becoming the world's first Autism Certified CityTM,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES.“The Cognitive Care ZoneTM builds on that legacy and extends it statewide, so that every resident and visitor, whether they are living with autism, dementia, Down syndrome, or another cognitive condition, is met with understanding and care.”

The event opened with drinks and a light breakfast, followed by a presentation and launch of the Arizona CCZ. Community leaders, certified organizations, and prospective partners gathered to learn how the initiative will take shape across the state in the months ahead.

Arizona enters the initiative with a strong foundation. Mesa is the world's first Autism Certified CityTM, with more than 60 certified locations, and the Arizona Office of Tourism has also earned certification. Organizations already certified include Boeing Defense Systems Fabrication in Mesa, Benedictine University, the City of Surprise Fire-Medical Department, Polaris Academy, City of Sedona Parks and Recreation, the City of Tempe, and Heavens Urgent Care. At the same time, residents across Arizona are invited to sign the Cognitive Care ZoneTM Personal Pledge and take action to support their community. Individuals and families can also find certified Arizona locations through the free IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, available on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information on the CCZ, visit .

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About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and the IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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IBCCES Launches the Cognitive Care ZoneTM in Arizona, Expanding Accessibility Statewide News Provided By IBCCES November 13, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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