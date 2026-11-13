US Lawmakers Khanna, Jayapal Press Progressive Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian American lawmakers Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal pressed progressive priorities on Thursday, with Khanna calling for an end to US aid to Israel and Jayapal criticising a Florida investigation into the Democratic Socialists of America.

Khanna, a California Democrat, outlined four demands in a post on X: ending the war in Iran, a $25 living wage, Medicare for All and zero aid to Israel.

“Congress is back in session. Here are the four things I am demanding:” he wrote, alongside a video.“We need to be bold. We need to deliver.”

In a separate post from his official House account, Khanna said he wanted legislation ending aid to Israel to reach President Donald Trump.

“Trump said zero aid to Israel,” he wrote.“We're going to hold him accountable to his Election Day promise. I'm leading to put a bill on his desk.”

The description of Trump's remarks as a promise was Khanna's.

Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat, used her official account to share a HuffPost report about Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's investigation of the Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA.

“Republicans lost so badly, they're grasping at anything to deflect from their failures,” she wrote.“In Florida, one of the only states they still control that was way closer than expected, they're now trying to target the DSA. It's absurd.”

Her Thursday post followed an interview she gave HuffPost on Tuesday. The outlet published its report on Wednesday evening.

“That's absurd,” Jayapal told HuffPost when asked about the investigation.

HuffPost reported that Uthmeier said on Tuesday he had issued a subpoena seeking documents related to DSA delegations to Cuba and China last year.

According to the report, Uthmeier suggested the organisation may have violated Florida laws governing unfair business practices and fundraising by accepting money from“foreign sources of concern”. Those were allegations, not findings of wrongdoing.

The DSA told HuffPost it was aware of the investigation but declined to comment. A spokesperson for the attorney general declined to provide details of the subpoena, citing an ongoing investigation. The scope of the inquiry remained unclear, the outlet reported.

Other Democrats also criticised the investigation in comments to HuffPost. Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware called it“McCarthyism, plain and simple”.

Representative Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, defended the inquiry, telling the outlet that Uthmeier had taken a“logical step” in examining what she described as foreign influence in US elections.

Jayapal separately argued for changes to health care on Thursday, a subject that overlaps with Khanna's call for Medicare for All.

“Our for-profit health care system prioritises the earnings of private insurance companies over the price of care for Americans,” she wrote.“Health care is a human right. It's time we treat it that way.”

Khanna represents California's 17th Congressional District, which includes part of Silicon Valley. He is a co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

Jayapal represents Washington's 7th Congressional District. Her official website lists her as chair emerita of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.11, 2026.