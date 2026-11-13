Congress Committed To Fulfil Vision Of Telangana: TPCC Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Friday that the vision behind the formation of Telangana was to ensure equitable development and opportunities for every region and every section of society, and that fulfilling that vision remains the party's commitment.

He spoke at a session on 'Telangana Rising – Economic Justice' at Bharat Summit 2026.

He claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Garu, the Congress Government is working tirelessly to improve people's lives through employment generation, Indiramma Indlu, 200 units of free electricity, fine rice distribution and several welfare initiatives.

“Despite economic challenges, we remain committed to giving equal priority to development and welfare. Development for every region. Employment for every youth. Welfare for every poor family. This is our vision for Telangana Rising - Economic Justice, Inclusive Growth and Social Justice,” he said.

The TPCC chief shared his thoughts on Telangana's development journey, equal opportunities, employment generation and social justice.

TPCC Vice-President Dr Kota Neelima said that welfare is a right citizens can claim, not a favour.

She called for regular welfare audits to ensure effective implementation, accountability and the delivery of benefits to every intended beneficiary.

She said the Congress made welfare an enforceable right through the RTI Act, MGNREGA, the Forest Rights Act, the Right to Education Act and the National Food Security Act. "Welfare is not charity; it is a constitutional commitment," she said.

"It is not a slogan but the harder path of governance. Unlike the BJP and the BRS, it demands conviction and long-term vision. Divisive politics and hollow promises cannot replace real development," Kota Neelima added.

Neelima said the Six Guarantees, including Mahalakshmi and Rythu Bharosa, and investments in education, healthcare and nutrition, reflect the Congress government's commitment to inclusive growth. She contrasted this with the BRS government's Kaleshwaram project, which she said left the State with a heavy financial burden.

She criticised the Centre for not sanctioning ₹30,000 crore in drought assistance, when 31 of 33 districts were affected. Federal assistance, she said, is a constitutional obligation, not a political favour, when 31 of 33 districts are affected. Federal assistance, she said, is a constitutional obligation, not a political favour. Telangana declared drought-affected. Federal assistance, she said, is a constitutional obligation, not a political favour.

"Calling welfare a freebie is a narrow view of governance. Development must be measured by whether it reduces inequality and lets every citizen live with dignity," she said.

"The people of India have rejected the BJP's survivalist and exclusionary model of welfare and embraced the Congress model of social justice and inclusive development. The Congress empowers people with rights, not promises,” she added.

Adluri Laxman Kumar, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development and Tribal Welfare, Govt of Telangana; Prof. Shantha Sinha, child rights activist; Dr P. Vinay Kumar, gastroenterological surgeon and social activist; Ram Murthy Sunkari, senior journalist; and K. Raju, AICC In-charge for Jharkhand and National Coordinator OBC also spoke.