'The Vvaan' Actor Sidharth Malhotra On Chhath Puja Celebration: Some Stories Stay With You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. It must be noted that Chhath plays a crucial role in his latest release 'Vvaan', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

On Friday, Sid took to his social media account and shared a nostalgic note, reflecting on the impact the movie had on him.

Sidharth wrote on Instagram,“Some stories stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling, and Vvaan has truly been one of them. Working on a film so deeply rooted in our heartland folklore and traditions gave me a closer understanding of how powerfully faith and cultural traditions bring generations together. (sic).”

"To see audiences across the country connect with and appreciate this authentic representation of Chhath Puja, bringing its faith and traditions to Hindi cinema for the first time, feels truly special. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Chhath Puja. (Folded hand emoji)," he added.

Previously, Tamannaah also shed light on how she prepared for the 'Chhathi Maiya' song from 'The Vvaan'

She shared that she has always had a deep connection with Chhathi Maiyya.

Tamannaah said,“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her."

Made under the direction of Deepak Mishra, the story for 'The 'Vvaan' has been provided by Arunabh Kumar. Manu Anand is on board the team as DOP and Visual Director.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, 'The Vvaan' reached the audience on September 25 this year.