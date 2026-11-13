Inside Sennheiser's Wedemark Factory, A Two-Way Exchange On Audio

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A 15-member delegation spent two days at Sennheiser's headquarters in Germany, exploring its professional audio technology and sharing feedback directly with the teams that develop it. The group included representatives from Sennheiser Middle East, Avientek (Sennheiser's official distributor in the region), and 10 key system integration partners from across the Middle East. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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At Sennheiser's headquarters in Wedemark, Germany, the two-day factory visit gave the delegates a chance to take their questions straight to the people who shape the company's products. For Sennheiser's portfolio teams, it was a chance to hear firsthand what customers and integrators need. That exchange put the company's first culture principle, putting customers first, into practice.

Sennheiser CFO Jorgen Wengel welcomed the guests before the first day turned to technical training. In-depth sessions, led by Volker Schmitt – Senior Advisor – Technical Applications Engineer and Education at Sennheiser and supported by Gerard Spyra, Technical Applications Engineer and John McGregor, Manager of Sennheiser Sound Academy, covered the company's Corporate and Professional product portfolios, giving the group time to explore the technology and discuss its applications.

On day two, the group went behind the scenes on a factory tour with Gritta Gramm. A meet-and-greet arranged by Product management was conducted by Solution Lead, Maxmillian Voigt, along with Product Managers Mercedes Friedrich and Michael Altemark. John McGegor from Sound Academy, Gerhard Spyra and Mercedes Friedrich were among the colleagues who shared their expertise and listened to feedback from the group.

, who oversaw the visit said,“Guests left with new knowledge and fresh perspectives, ready to share what they had learned as Sennheiser ambassadors back home.”

The messages that followed reflected both the technical value of the visit and the warmth of the welcome.“It was truly an excellent experience,” one guest wrote. Another looked ahead to what the conversations in Wedemark might lead to.“I look forward to exploring more business opportunities with both teams, working together, and growing together.”

concluded:“What made this visit particularly valuable was the opportunity to connect our customers and partners directly with the teams behind Sennheiser's solutions. Seeing the innovation, quality processes, and expertise at Wedemark firsthand strengthens confidence in the products we bring to market. At the same time, it gave us a platform to share customer insights and regional requirements directly with the people shaping the future of our portfolio.”

The conversations that began in Wedemark will carry back to the Middle East, where guests can put what they learned to work on future projects. For Sennheiser's product teams, the visit brought customer feedback directly into the conversation about what comes next.

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 80 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

Sennheiser Middle East

Shraddha Mukul

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