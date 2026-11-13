Goa CM Welcomes New Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express

Madgaon (Goa) [India], November 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday welcomed the flagging off of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the new semi-high-speed train service will enhance connectivity, boost trade and tourism, and benefit Goan youth working in Bengaluru's IT sector. Talking to ANI here, CM Sawant thanked the Prime Minister and noted that the coastal state is now linked by two permanent Vande Bharat routes-connecting Goa with Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"With this, Goa now has two permanent Vande Bharat train services, one connecting Goa with Mumbai and the other with Bengaluru. On behalf of the Goa government, I congratulate and thank the Prime Minister. This train will improve connectivity for trade and tourism. Bengaluru is an IT hub, and many young people from Goa work there in IT-related jobs. This train will benefit them and, in the long run, boost trade and tourism as well," CM Sawant said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off new Vande Bharat chair car services connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Margao to strengthen rail connectivity between the three regions. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present on the occasion. To strengthen rail links across Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa, Indian Railways has launched the new Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The service will provide direct connectivity to major stations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar. According to South Western Railway, regular operations of the service will begin on November 15, following the operation of two inaugural special services on November 13.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that an integrated master plan would be prepared for the development of coastal Karnataka, highlighting the region's economic potential and the need to strengthen railway connectivity, while also underlining the Centre's work on doubling the rail line between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

"Mangaluru is a very important area in coastal Karnataka. Connectivity here has always been a challenge for the railways. The electrification of the Ghat section was completed despite all odds, and today, the Prime Minister dedicated it to the nation. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Vande Bharat service connecting Mangaluru to Bengaluru. This service will connect Madgaon and coastal Karnataka with Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka," he said. "We will create an integrated master plan for the development of this entire region. It holds great economic potential, and the people here are true patriots-they deeply love their country. That is why, by developing a well-thought-out master plan, we are also working on doubling the rail line between Mangaluru and Bengaluru," the Union Minister added. (ANI)