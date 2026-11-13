NCP Maharashtra Chief Denies Merger Talk With Sharad Pawar Faction

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Amidst swirling speculation about a potential reunion between the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, Maharashtra NCP President and MP Sunil Tatkare has firmly put the rumours to rest. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Tatkare clarified that Ajit Pawar's NCP is not considering any merger with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

“There is absolutely no discussion regarding a merger in our party at any level,” Tatkare stated. He noted that even NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule recently acknowledged that merger discussions stopped after Ajit Pawar's demise. The political grapevine went into overdrive after senior NCP leader Praful Patel recently met Sharad Pawar. However, Tatkare was quick to dismiss the hype, framing it as a purely personal courtesy call.“Pawar Sahab has contributed to national politics for 60 years. At 86, his health hasn't been well. We have all reached various political positions with his blessings. Praful Bhai simply went to check on his health,” he explained, stressing that there was no political motive behind the visit.

Reaffirming his faction's political allegiance, Tatkare left no room for doubt about their future. When asked if they would remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he was definitive.“We joined the NDA after deep consideration under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We are in the NDA and will remain in the NDA,” he declared, adding that the question of a post-merger shift simply doesn't arise. Tatkare also took a sharp dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who recently claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs were ready to switch sides. Tatkare didn't mince his words, stating,“After the assembly elections, his mental health has deteriorated. Mentally, he is not fit. These statements are completely baseless”. Sunil Tatkare asserted that the party will remain firmly with the NDA under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar, stating that the "question of a merger does not even arise." Clarifying his earlier remarks, Tatkare said there was "no confusion" on his part, explaining that he had simply stated that late leader Ajit Pawar ('Dada') had spoken to him in detail about a merger on February 12 and even outlined a post-merger formula. However, he declined to comment any further on the matter. (ANI)