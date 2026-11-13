FIR Filed Against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Under POCSO Act in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act following a rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking to the media, DSP Kumar said that the complainant was allegedly subjected to rape during her stay at the legislator's Ranchi residence. "During her stay, she was subjected to rape...An FIR has been registered. Following the FIR, the standard legal process is underway-this includes a medical examination and the recording of a statement...A case has been registered under the POCSO Act...Sections of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act have been invoked, along with sections of the POCSO Act,” Kumar said.

According to the complainant's statement, on the afternoon of August 5, when she went upstairs at the Ranchi residence to serve water to Bhushan Bara, the legislator allegedly forcibly assaulted and raped her. Meanwhile, Bara denied the rape allegation levelled against him, calling it a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. He said that he and his wife treated the young people associated with them like their own children and alleged that the complainant was being misled into making accusations against him.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "This allegation is false; it is completely fabricated. Certain opponents are orchestrating this conspiracy to tarnish our reputation-specifically, to undermine the image we have built, the momentum of our work, and the way we consistently stand by the people. They are doing this solely to defame us...It involves some individuals who were expelled from our organisation, along with other anti-social elements-they are the ones driving this...No, she (the complainant) was not an employee. We have many young people with us-some are in middle school, some in high school, and others in college. Furthermore, I am providing training to some who have completed their education here; for instance, two are currently undergoing GNM (nursing) training. We cover the expenses for them.” (ANI)