Soren Law Group Shares New York State Health Department 2023 Marriage And Annulment Data For Staten Island

MENAFN - GetNews) Soren Law Group has published a guide that pairs New York State Department of Health marriage and dissolution counts for Richmond County with what affects how long a divorce takes and when annulment applies.

STATEN ISLAND, NY - November 13, 2026 - Soren Law Group, a South Avenue family law firm that represents Staten Island residents in divorce and custody matters, is sharing New York State Department of Health vital statistics on marriages and dissolutions in Richmond County, along with plain-language information for residents considering divorce.

The guide draws on the Department of Health's 2023 Vital Statistics tables 47 and 48, the most recent published year. The department labels the data provisional.

Marriages and Dissolutions in Richmond County

Table 47 shows 3,262 marriages took place in Richmond County in 2023. June was the busiest month, with 360 ceremonies.

Annulments are rare by comparison. Table 48 lists no annulment decrees in Richmond County that year, and statewide only 36 of the 51,332 marriage dissolutions were annulments.

The figures count decrees and ceremonies. They do not predict the outcome or length of any case.

How Long a Divorce Takes

According to the firm, the length of a divorce depends on how complex the case is, whether it is contested and the workload of the court. Uncontested divorces typically take a few months. When couples disagree over child custody, property division or financial support, the process can take a year or more, especially if hearings or a trial are needed. Mediation and collaborative law can save time by resolving disputes outside of court, and the firm notes that most of its cases settle out of court.

Divorce or Annulment

A divorce ends a legal marriage. An annulment declares a marriage void, as if it never took place. In New York, annulments are granted only on specific legal grounds, such as fraud, a spouse being underage or a spouse already being married, which is consistent with how rarely they appear in the state's counts. Whether either applies depends on the circumstances.

Soren Law Group's Work on Staten Island

The firm's website says it has represented clients on Staten Island for over 20 years. Its practice areas include contested and uncontested divorce, child custody and visitation, child support and modifications, divorce mediation and collaborative law, prenuptial, postnuptial and separation agreements, and paternity and relocation cases.

The firm also points out a practical issue many people do not expect. If a person meets with a lawyer and shares private details about their case, that lawyer is generally barred from later representing the other spouse. Its guidance on finances starts with paperwork: statements for bank accounts, credit cards, loans and retirement funds, along with deeds, tax returns and insurance policies. The firm represents clients throughout Richmond County, and its areas-served page also lists Brooklyn and Manhattan.

About Soren Law Group

Soren Law Group is a family law firm in Staten Island, New York, serving Richmond County. The information in this release is general, is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Attorney advertising.