MENAFN - GetNews) Travis County reached an estimated 1,389,670 residents in 2025. Life Tree Anatomical - Texas Body Donation offers plain-language information on how whole body donation works in Texas.

AUSTIN, TX - November 13, 2026 - Life Tree Anatomical Texas Body Donation, a non-transplant anatomical donation organization based on North Interstate Highway 35 in Austin, is sharing U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for Travis County, along with information for Texans considering donating their body to science and for the families who may one day carry out that wish.

The figures come from the Census Bureau's Vintage 2025 population estimates for Travis County, published on the bureau's QuickFacts page.

Travis County Population Estimates

Travis County's population was an estimated 1,389,670 on July 1, 2025, in Census Bureau estimates, up 7.7 percent from an estimates base of 1,290,157 in April 2020. QuickFacts puts the share of Travis County residents under 18 at 19.7 percent, with 11.6 percent aged 65 or older.

These estimates describe the county's population. Decisions about donation are personal and are made one person at a time.

How to Register

Pre-registering is the clearest way to record a person's wishes and give family members practical instructions. Life Tree Anatomical provides an information packet and its current donation form. The steps it describes are to review the program disclosures and eligibility information, provide the requested personal and medical information, complete the required authorization documents, read the donor acknowledgement carefully before signing, and keep copies where a trusted person can find them.

A will is one legal way to make an anatomical gift, but it is not required, and the organization notes that relying only on estate documents can cause problems if they are not found quickly after death. Registering documents a person's wishes but does not guarantee that a donation will be accepted.

Who Can Donate

A donor does not need to be in perfect health. A diagnosis such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes does not by itself decide the question. Circumstances that may affect acceptance include certain contagious diseases, open wounds, autopsy, body size, severe trauma and the timing of notification. Because some donors cannot be accepted, the organization says every family should keep an alternative final-disposition plan in place.

Life Tree Anatomical's Work in Austin

Accepted donations support anatomy education, professional medical training, research and other purposes set by the donor's signed authorization. Under its placement policy, the organization offers donations to Texas-based medical schools, surgical training programs and research institutions first, and families may ask where a specific gift was placed. When return of cremated remains is selected and applicable, available cremated remains are returned to the person named in the donor's documents. Donors may amend or revoke a gift during their lifetime using a method permitted by Texas law.

The organization's website lists it as open 24 hours, and it works with donors and families across Texas.

About Life Tree Anatomical

Life Tree Anatomical is a non-transplant anatomical donation organization based in Austin, Texas, supporting medical education, surgical training and research.