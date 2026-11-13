Black Friday Perfume Dupes Go Pocket-Size As Pocket Perfume Launches Its Biggest Deal Ever: Buy 2, Get 2 Free

MENAFN - GetNews)"Cap off: Pocket Perfume inspired by Black Opium, one of the solid perfume sticks in the Buy 2, Get 2 Free Black Friday offer."The first-of-its-kind solid perfume, made with a 100% organic wax base and zero alcohol and inspired by the world's top designer scents, is Buy 2, Get 2 Free from Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29, then 40% off from Cyber Monday, November 30, through Wednesday, December 2.

HOUSTON, TX - November 13, 2026 - This Black Friday, Pocket Perfume is running its biggest deal ever: buy two solid perfume sticks, get two free. From Thanksgiving Day, November 26, through Sunday, November 29, the offer is applied automatically at checkout with no code needed, and from Cyber Monday, November 30, through Wednesday, December 2, every stick and bundle is 40% off.

Black Friday perfume dupes usually mean another bottle that sits on your dresser, made of alcohol that fades away almost as soon as you spray it. Pocket Perfume is the first-of-its-kind solid perfume: a twist-up stick made with a 100% organic wax base and zero alcohol, in scents inspired by the top designer fragrances in the world.

Your favorite fragrances are now finally portable, for a fraction of the cost. With no alcohol to evaporate, the scent sits on the skin and stays with you, without the chemical bite of a spray. Each stick is hand-poured in Texas, about the size of a lip balm, and solid rather than liquid, so it slips into a purse, a pocket or a carry-on with nothing to leak or spill. Twist it up and swipe it across the wrist or neck like a balm, then touch up anywhere, any time. A single travel stick is $14.99. During the Black Friday sale, four cost $29.98, under $7.50 a stick.

"Fragrance has been sold the same way for a hundred years: alcohol in a glass bottle that stays on the dresser, costs a fortune and fades away in minutes. We built something that has never existed before. We are the first to put it all together: a 100% organic wax base, zero alcohol, scents inspired by the world's top designer fragrances, and a portable twist-up stick, so the scents you love most can go everywhere with you, last all day long and cost a fraction of the price. We are going to change this entire industry." -- Bryan Lantry, CEO, Pocket Perfume and Pocket Cologne

Lantry points to ChapStick as the model. "Over a century ago, lip balm came wrapped in tin foil, until somebody put it in a stick and it ended up in every pocket in America," he said. "We are taking a play straight from their book and doing the exact same thing for fragrance: a Pocket Perfume in every woman's purse and a Pocket Cologne in every man's pocket. We built this for you, the customer, and this is the most fun deal we have ever done. With the love our customers have shown this brand, there is not one doubt in my mind that it will become one of the largest, most recognizable household brands in the world. Think about it: have you ever met a woman who doesn't have a ChapStick in her purse, or walked into a store that doesn't sell one? We are going to do the same thing. This is your first exclusive look."

The collection includes more than 30 scents across warm, fresh and floral families, and sister brand Pocket Cologne carries the same sticks for men. Four sticks make a set for yourself or stocking stuffers for every woman on your list.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers at a Glance



Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, November 29: Buy 2, Get 2 Free on every Pocket Perfume and Pocket Cologne scent

Monday, November 30 to Wednesday, December 2: 40% off sticks and bundles

Applied automatically at checkout on pocketperfume and pocketcologne; each sale starts and ends at midnight Central time Custom engraved sticks, gift cases and the display case are not included



About Pocket Perfume and Pocket Cologne

Pocket Perfume and its sister brand Pocket Cologne are fragrance brands from Pocket Products LLC, based in Houston, Texas, and led by CEO Bryan Lantry. Their twist-up solid fragrance sticks pair a 100% organic wax base with scents inspired by the world's top designer fragrances, made to be carried anywhere. Learn more at pocketperfume and pocketcologne.