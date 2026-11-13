California Spice Brand From Byadgi Publishes Third-Party Lab Results For Every Batch Of Its Indian Spices

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Whole Collection from From Byadgi: all 10 single-origin spices in one gift set."From Byadgi, a Fremont, California Indian spice brand, publishes third-party lab results for every batch, linked by a QR code on each pouch. Its spices and gift sets are 50% off through January 5, 2027.

Fremont, California, United States - November 13, 2026 - From Byadgi, a family-rooted Indian spice brand based in Fremont, California, publishes third-party lab results for every batch of spice it sells, with a QR code on each pouch that opens the report for that batch. Through January 5, 2027, the brand is also offering 50% off its full range of single-origin spices and spice gift sets, including Black Friday weekend, November 27 to 30.

Why lab testing matters when buying spices

Consumer Reports testing of 126 dried herbs and spices from 38 brands found that about one-third had levels of arsenic, lead and cadmium combined that raised a health concern for children who eat them regularly. In separate 2024 testing, Consumer Reports found troubling lead levels in one-third of the ground cinnamon products and cinnamon blends it checked.

From Byadgi tests every batch with a third-party lab for lead and other heavy metals, pesticide residues and microbiology, and publishes the results on its lab results page. A QR code on every pouch opens the lab report for that product, so shoppers can check the results before they cook.

What the sale covers

The 50% discount applies to every product in the From Byadgi range:



Single spices in 4 oz and 8 oz pouches, including Byadgi chili powder, Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, whole cloves, Ceylon cinnamon and chili flakes.

The Starter Set, six everyday essentials for cooks new to Indian food.

The Chili Collection, four Indian chilies from mild to hot.

The Spice Shelf, every ground spice in the range.

The Whole Collection, all 10 spices in one gift set. Trios for everyday cooking, tempering (tadka), and mild or spicy heat.



Shipping is free in the U.S. on orders over $36, and orders ship in sealed pouches from California. The brand's spice gift set guide explains which set suits which kind of cook.

From the chili capital of Karnataka

From Byadgi takes its name from Byadgi, a town in Karnataka, India, known for its deep-red chilies. The founding family has worked in the Byadgi spice trade for 40 years. Every pouch contains one ingredient, with no fillers or added colors.

"My family has worked with Byadgi chilies for 40 years," said Chaitra, founder of From Byadgi. "This holiday season we want more U.S. kitchens to cook with the real thing, and to see the lab report for every batch they buy."

Holiday sale details



Offer: 50% off every spice and spice gift set

Black Friday weekend: November 27 to November 30, 2026

Sale ends: January 5, 2027

Gift sets: Starter Set, Chili Collection, Spice Shelf, Whole Collection, Trios

Lab testing: every batch, third-party lab; reports linked by QR code

Shipping: free in the U.S. on orders over $36; ships from California Where to buy: frombyadgi



About From Byadgi

From Byadgi is a Fremont, California brand that sells single-origin Indian spices, with its chilies sourced from Byadgi, Karnataka. Founded in 2024 by a family with 40 years in the Byadgi spice trade, the brand offers single-ingredient spices and gift sets that are lab tested every batch, with reports published online.

More information is available at frombyadgi.