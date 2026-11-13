Car Belonging To Former Azarov Spokesperson Explodes In Moscow Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to The Moscow Times, Ukrinform reports.

The 72-year-old Zavorotny lived at 2 Kirovogradskaya Street in Moscow. His 2020 Toyota Fortuner SUV exploded about a five-minute drive from that address.

A magnetic mine had been attached to the underside of Zavorotny's vehicle and was detonated remotely. The blast had an estimated explosive yield equivalent to 300-500 grams of TNT.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that Zavorotny was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a hospital in Moscow.

Russian army colonel killed in car explosion in St. Petersburg – social media

According to media reports, Zavorotny fell into a coma and doctors are operating on him.

Russia has opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder.

Zavorotny served as press secretary to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov from 2010 to 2014.

A report by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections stated that Zavorotny was an officer of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

As Ukrinform reported, a car exploded in St. Petersburg early on November 12. According to Russian media, a colonel was behind the wheel and died at the scene.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service