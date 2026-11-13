Azerbaijan National Drama Theatre Begins Rehearsals For Kamancha 20/20

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre has begun rehearsals for a new production titled Kamancha 20/20, inspired by the play Kamancha by renowned Azerbaijani writer and playwright Jalil Mammadguluzadeh.

The theatre announced that Ilham Asgarov, its director and Honoured Cultural Worker of Azerbaijan, congratulated the creative team on the launch of the new production and wished them success.

The cast includes People's Artists Sabir Mammadov and Kazim Abdullayev, Honoured Artists Gulshad Bakhshieva and Elnar Garayev, as well as actors Rustam Rustamov, Ramin Shikhaliyev, Shahla Aliqizi, Lala Suleymanova, Samaya Gulamzade, Nazrin Abdullayeva, Khadija Novruzlu, Khadija Bayramova, Elshan Asgarov, Elsevar Rahimov, Vusal Mustafayev, Elchin Nuriyev, Kenan Huseynov, Nihad Aslan, Aliulla Valiyev, Rufat Ahmadov, Muhuma Sahov, Ali Rasimoglu and Ravan Samadov.

The production is directed and adapted for the stage by Nihad Gulamzade. Ilham Asgarov serves as production designer, Vugar Babayev is the composer, Binyamin Sailov is responsible for the graphic design, Rafael Hasanov is the lighting designer, Shakir Mamiyev is the set construction designer, and Farida Zulfuqarli serves as assistant director.

Kamancha 20/20 is a contemporary stage interpretation inspired by Jalil Mammadguluzadeh's celebrated play of the same name.

While preserving the central ideas and message of the original text, the production places the classic work in dialogue with the historical and moral realities of the 21st century.

One of the production's defining features is its approach to war, presenting it not merely through the perspectives of heroism or defeat, but also through the themes of human conscience, freedom of choice and moral responsibility.

Described as a drama of historical memory, the production draws parallels between the Karabakh wars of 1920 and 2020, connecting two different historical periods through shared human experiences and moral dilemmas.