My research integrates remote sensing, GeoAI, and stakeholder engagement to examine environmental change and ecosystem health across coupled human-natural systems. I study conservation and protected area management, with a particular focus on savanna ecosystems in Southern Africa and seagrass meadows in Florida.

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