Associate Professor of International Politics and Conflict, Tufts University

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Tamirace Fakhoury is Associate Professor of International Politics and Conflict at the Fletcher School at Tufts University in the US. Her work engages with the politics of refuge and migration in complex conflict environments. Her research also explores the politics of power-sharing as a central framework for conflict resolution after war. She also studies the role of multilateral actors such as the European Union in shaping global responses to conflict. Before joining Fletcher, she was Associate Professor at Aalborg University in its Copenhagen Campus (Denmark), and a visiting Professor as well as the Kuwait Chair at Sciences Po in Paris.

–present Associate Professor of International Politics and Conflict and Director of the Field of Study in Conflict Resolution, the Fletcher School at Tufts University, Tufts University

2007 Albert-Ludwigs University of Freiburg, Political Science

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