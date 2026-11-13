TK Vinod Kumar
- Faculty in the Law, Criminal Justice and Society Program., University of Pittsburgh
TK Vinod Kumar has a PhD in Criminal Justice from Indiana University Bloomington. He has over three decades of experience in Government -working in India and with the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Sierra Leone. He has extensive experience in police administration, conflict resolution and peace-building, counterterrorism, training, and anti-corruption. His academic specializations are in policing, public order and democracy, ethnic conflict, counterterrorism, and quantitative techniques.Experience
- –present Professor of Law, Criminal Justice and Society, University of Pittsburgh
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