Faculty in the Law, Criminal Justice and Society Program., University of Pittsburgh

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TK Vinod Kumar has a PhD in Criminal Justice from Indiana University Bloomington. He has over three decades of experience in Government -working in India and with the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Sierra Leone. He has extensive experience in police administration, conflict resolution and peace-building, counterterrorism, training, and anti-corruption. His academic specializations are in policing, public order and democracy, ethnic conflict, counterterrorism, and quantitative techniques.

–present Professor of Law, Criminal Justice and Society, University of Pittsburgh

Experience