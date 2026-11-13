Chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management, CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Public Policy

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Nevin Cohen is Professor at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, Chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management, and Director of the CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute. His research explores the policies, governance systems, practices, and infrastructure to support socially just, healthy, and resilient urban and regional food systems.

Current projects include community-based research on the health impacts of platform-based food delivery work, a worker-centered study of the school food workforce in New York and Los Angeles, a study of the effects of farm-to-school programs on social-emotional learning in young adults, and the development of a municipal food metrics database and dashboard for New York City.

Dr. Cohen is co-author of "Beyond the Kale: Urban Agriculture and Social Justice Activism in New York City" (University of GA Press), which examines the potential of urban farms and gardens to address racial, gender, and class oppression. Cohen has a PhD in Urban Planning and Policy Development from Rutgers University, a Masters in City and Regional Planning from Berkeley, and a BA from Cornell.

–present Associate Professor, City University of New York, Graduate School of Public Health

1996 Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, PhD Urban Planning and Policy Development

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