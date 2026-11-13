Bishkek, Budapest Review Bilateral Cooperation Ahead Of Diplomatic Anniversary

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Hungary Erlan Abdyldaev met with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Orbán on November 12, 2026, to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation, according to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place as part of a multilateral dialogue hosted by Hungary's Foreign Ministry, with ambassadors of Central Asian countries also participating. Discussions focused on strategic partnership, trade and economic ties, investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides noted the high level of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

During the meeting, Erlan Abdyldaev highlighted the strategic nature of bilateral relations. He also addressed projects supported by the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, and the participation of Hungarian observers in Kyrgyzstan's upcoming presidential election.

Anita Orbán stressed the importance of a pragmatic approach and mutually beneficial regional projects to deepen Hungary's multifaceted dialogue with Central Asian countries.

The Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund was established to support economic cooperation and finance self-sustaining projects in priority sectors of Kyrgyzstan's economy, including agriculture, energy, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing.

In March 2026, the fund's board approved financing for two projects in the pharmaceutical and poultry sectors and adopted its development strategy for 2026–2028.

Educational cooperation is another key component of bilateral ties. Under the Stipendium Hungaricum program, Hungary allocated 200 scholarship places for Kyrgyz citizens for the 2026–2027 academic year, covering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral studies.

Earlier, in February 2023, the two countries signed bilateral documents worth approximately $50 million during a Kyrgyzstan-Hungary business forum, covering trade and investment cooperation, including projects in agriculture and renewable energy.