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Inventronics Announces 2026 Q3 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-13 09:01:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Corporation”) (IVX: TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2026 Q3 financial results.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, Inventronics reported profit of $156,000, or 3.2 cents per share, on sales of $2,509,000 compared to net earnings of $112,000, or 2.3 cents per share, on sales of $2,078,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Inventronics reported profit of $313,000, or 6.4 cents per share, on sales of $6,506,000 compared to profit of $433,000, or 8.9 cents per share, on sales of $6,695,000 for the comparative period in 2025.

Financial Highlights
Three months ended Nine months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Sept 30
2026		 Sept 30
2025		 Sept 30
2026		 Sept 30
2025
Sales 2,509 2,078 6,506 6,695
Profit 156 112 313 433
Basic profit per share 3.2¢ 2.3¢ 6.4¢ 8.9¢


Financial Position
As at
(in thousands of dollars)		 Sept 30
2026		 Dec 31
2025
Working capital 1,087 1,761
Property, plant and equipment 3,992 3,149
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,891 2,050
Shareholders' equity 2,909 2,581

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2026 Q3 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“IVX”. For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


MENAFN13112026004107003653ID1111957839


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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