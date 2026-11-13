Inventronics Announces 2026 Q3 Financial Results
|Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
| Sept 30
2026
| Sept 30
2025
| Sept 30
2026
| Sept 30
2025
|Sales
|2,509
|2,078
|6,506
|6,695
|Profit
|156
|112
|313
|433
|Basic profit per share
|3.2¢
|2.3¢
|6.4¢
|8.9¢
|Financial Position
| As at
(in thousands of dollars)
| Sept 30
2026
| Dec 31
2025
|Working capital
|1,087
|1,761
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,992
|3,149
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|1,891
|2,050
|Shareholders' equity
|2,909
|2,581
Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2026 Q3 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at
About Inventronics
Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.
Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“IVX”. For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
|Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO
|(204) 717-0487
|...
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