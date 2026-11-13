One Application Filed, One Permit In Hand: Five Gold And Antimony Projects On The Permit Clock

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary - New Zealand's fast-track regime lets eligible projects seek approvals under several statutes through a single process, and on November 5 a gold-antimony developer filed its substantive application under it. Across the Pacific, gold and antimony projects in Idaho and Alaska sit at different points on their own permitting paths, from final approvals in hand to construction already underway. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FRA: X9R), OceanaGold Corporation (NYSE: OGC), Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA), Nova Minerals Corp. (NYSE American: NVA), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE American: USAS).

How to Read the Clock

Each company below is set out on the same four lines. Where is the location of the project. Metals is what the company is targeting. Status is where the project sits on the permitting and development path, as the company itself describes it. What comes next is the next step the company has disclosed. The lines are drawn from each company's own releases and filings, and no company is ranked against another.

Just Filed

Rua Gold Inc.

Where: The Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. The Company is the dominant landholder in the goldfield, with over 120,000 hectares of permits in a district that historically produced over 2 Moz of gold grading from 9 to 50 g/t.

Metals: Gold and antimony. Auld Creek is proposed as an underground gold-antimony operation with an initial eight-year mine life, expected to employ over 200 people and contribute an estimated NZ$240 million to the regional economy.

Status: On November 5, 2026, the Company submitted its Substantive Application under New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals Act for the Project, after its referral application was accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency. The application addresses water quality, ecology, landscape and visual effects, air quality, traffic, geochemistry, erosion and sediment control, and mine closure, alongside social and economic considerations. The Company notes that submission of the application does not constitute approval of the Project.

What comes next: The application now faces statutory reviews for completeness before an expert panel is formed for a full assessment. In parallel, the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) is targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, and the Company continues to target receipt of the key Project approvals by mid-2027, subject to acceptance of the application, regulatory review and a favorable decision.

Further Along the Clock

OceanaGold Corporation

Where: The Waihi District on New Zealand's North Island, alongside the Macraes operation in New Zealand, the Haile Gold Mine in the United States and the Didipio Mine in the Philippines.

Metals: Gold, with copper and silver.

Status: The company states it is permitted to develop and operate the Waihi North Project, which includes the high-grade Wharekirauponga Underground. Decline development began in May 2026 and has advanced just over 500 metres, and construction of the first ventilation shaft began in the third quarter. Company-wide, OceanaGold produced 133,400 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2026, generated $155 million of free cash flow and ended the quarter with $729 million in cash and no debt.

What comes next: An updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Waihi District is planned for January 2027, and first ore at Waihi North is scheduled for 2032. The company has also lodged a permit application for the Macraes Phase 4 Project to extend mine life at Macraes to the late 2030s.

Perpetua Resources Corp.

Where: The Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho.

Metals: Gold and antimony. The company says Stibnite holds the only identified domestic reserve of antimony in the United States.

Status: Stibnite received final federal approval in 2025 allowing construction to proceed, and is in early-works and critical path construction. On August 18, 2026, the U.S. District Court of Idaho upheld the federal approvals for the project; the plaintiffs have filed an appeal. On November 4, the company reported that its 2026 drill program is complete, with the first hole at the Fiddle prospect, about 750 metres south of the permitted Yellow Pine pit, returning 109.7 metres of 3.2 g/t gold and 1.1% antimony.

What comes next: Assays from further holes at Fiddle and the Clark Tunnel Fault Zone are pending. The company notes that any development of additional resources discovered would be subject to applicable NEPA and permitting requirements.

Nova Minerals Corp.

Where: The Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, with downstream processing and refining planned at Port MacKenzie.

Metals: Gold and antimony.

Status: On October 27, 2026, the company announced final approvals from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for the Plan of Operations and Reclamation Plan for its antimony project, completing the project's permitting process. Nova says it secured all required permits within approximately three months of submission, and the approvals authorize construction and operating activities over an initial three-year term.

What comes next: Phase 1 is funded through a $43.4 million U.S. Department of War award, all major long-lead equipment has been delivered, and the company is targeting antimony production in 2027, with a flowsheet designed to produce military-grade antimony trisulfide and standard grade II antimony metal (>99.65% Sb).

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Where: The Galena Complex in Idaho and the Cosalá Operations in Mexico.

Metals: Silver, with copper, lead and antimony. The company describes the Galena Complex as including the nation's largest antimony mine.

Status: Producing. Third quarter 2026 output included record consolidated silver production of 800,458 ounces and 101,011 pounds of antimony. The company describes its nearby Crescent Silver Mine as fully permitted.

What comes next: The company maintains 2026 silver guidance of 3.2 to 3.6 million ounces, is developing a domestic antimony supply chain through a 51/49 joint venture, and has scheduled its third quarter 2026 financial results for release before markets open on November 13, 2026.

Reading the Clock

Laid side by side, the five projects span the full permitting path: one application filed this month, one permit secured in about three months, one federal approval upheld in court and now under appeal, one project permitted and in construction, and one producer with a permitted mine alongside its operations. For Rua Gold, the next steps are the completeness review of its Substantive Application and the PFS targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

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Cautionary Note. Submission of the Substantive Application does not constitute approval of the Auld Creek Project, and the Company's mid-2027 permitting target remains subject to the assessment process, any requests for additional information, potential suspensions and any appeals. The PFS has not been completed. Any decision to proceed with development will be subject to the results of technical and economic studies, receipt of the necessary approvals, financing and a final investment decision. Historical production figures for the Reefton Goldfield are taken from the Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand, with an effective date of February 27, 2026. Readers should review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Substantive Fast-track Application and its assessment, the timing of key Project approvals, the timing and results of the PFS, and the development plans of Rua Gold, and the plans, guidance and timelines of the other companies mentioned, as stated in their own news releases and filings. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration and development results, permitting and regulatory decisions, the availability of financing, commodity prices, construction and operating risks, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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