Affinis Technology Highlights Custom AI Assistants For Customer Support And Business Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLAND PARK, IL, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company develops business-specific AI assistants designed to deliver document-grounded responses, support multiple communication channels, and streamline customer interactions.

Affinis Technology

The company's custom assistant solutions are built around business-specific knowledge, enabling organizations to develop AI-powered experiences using their own documents, policies, knowledge bases, and operational resources. The technology is designed to support customer-facing interactions as well as internal employee assistance.

According to Affinis Technology, its assistants can be deployed across websites, WhatsApp, and internal communication environments, allowing businesses to engage customers through familiar channels while maintaining access to relevant organizational information.

AI Assistants Built Around Business Knowledge

Affinis Technology's custom assistants

The solutions can support activities such as answering frequently asked questions, explaining company policies, assisting with product information, and helping customers navigate service-related inquiries.

Multichannel Customer Support and Human Handoff

The company's assistant architecture supports website and WhatsApp interactions, alongside integrations with business systems and knowledge repositories. Additional capabilities include order and booking lookups, multilingual responses, and conversation analytics.

For requests requiring additional attention, the assistant can transfer conversations to human support representatives while providing relevant interaction context. This functionality is designed to help businesses maintain continuity between automated assistance and human customer service.

Structured Implementation and Continuous Improvement

Affinis Technology outlines a four-stage implementation process covering discovery, design, deployment, and improvement.

The process begins with reviewing support requests, frequently asked questions, and existing company documentation to identify suitable automation opportunities. The design stage focuses on developing knowledge retrieval systems, configuring response behavior, and establishing safeguards.

Deployment can include website integrations, WhatsApp Business connectivity, and human escalation workflows. Following implementation, conversation analytics and user feedback can be used to identify unanswered questions and improve the assistant's knowledge coverage.

The company also describes a pilot-first approach, with an initial pilot timeframe of approximately two to four weeks, allowing businesses to evaluate a prioritized workflow before considering broader implementation.

Supporting Business Applications Across Industries

Custom AI assistants can be applied across customer service, retail and e-commerce, professional services, healthcare administration, and other business environments where access to reliable information and timely communication are important.

By combining conversational AI with company-specific knowledge and existing business systems, Affinis Technology aims to help organizations introduce practical AI capabilities into everyday operations.

Businesses interested in learning more about custom chatbot development and AI assistant implementation can explore the company's service information at:

About Affinis Technology

Affinis Technology develops AI-powered systems and business automation solutions designed to help organizations modernize workflows and improve operational efficiency. Our services include AI agents and automation, custom chatbots and assistants, AI voice agents, Knowledge AI, predictive analytics, machine learning, and AI strategy and integration.

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