MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The guides explain how to create a Solana wallet, how USDT and USDC move onto Solana and how to check an address, next to a help center in nine languages, open to anyone without an account.

Singapore, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finchb, a wallet for the Solana blockchain that runs in the browser, as an installable app and inside Telegram, has published a set of guides for people new to Solana. They are open to anyone and need no account, and every fact in them is numbered and linked to its source, with the date it was checked.









Four guides to start with

How to create a Solana wallet compares the three ways to get one: a phone app, a browser extension on a computer, or a wallet that runs in the browser with nothing to install. Each way ends with a recovery phrase of 12 or 24 words, and the guide explains why those words belong on paper and nowhere else.

USDT and USDC on Solana sorts out the networks that confuse many newcomers, TRC20, ERC20, BEP20 and SPL, and shows the ways to move USDT from TRON to Solana.

Solana wallets in Telegram describes the kinds of wallets that live in the chat app: trading bots, trackers, Mini Apps and Telegram's own wallet.

The Solana address checker tells whether a pasted address is a valid Solana address and, if not, which network it looks like. It runs in the browser, and nothing pasted leaves the page.

Each guide opens with a short answer that does not depend on Finchb. Finchb appears where it is one option among several, and a page made about Finchb's own tools says so at the top. The guides are written by Davis Vance, the author of Finchb's guides. They are in English, with Spanish versions of all four and German versions of the first two.

Comparing wallets, gaps included

A comparison of six Solana wallets, Finchb among them, is available in nine languages. Each cell is based on the wallets' own pages, and the table also lists what Finchb does not offer, such as NFTs, connections to decentralised apps, hardware wallets, a browser extension and a native app.

A help center in nine languages

The Finchb help center answers the questions people send to support: how to withdraw to an exchange, which network an address belongs to, what to do after sending on the wrong network and how to check a transaction on the blockchain. Its 21 articles are written in nine languages, among them English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian and Italian, and they show the real screens of the wallet.

“The questions people ask in their first week on Solana are mostly the same: which network, which address, what if it went wrong. Each answer is written once, with its sources, and stays open to everyone, whether they use Finchb or not,” said the Finchb team.

Crypto assets can lose value. The guides explain how Solana works and are not financial advice.

About Finchb

Finchb is a wallet for the Solana blockchain that runs on the web, as an installable app on phones and computers, and inside Telegram, in nine languages. A new wallet is created with one tap and without an email address. Finchb is run by a team based in Singapore and has been live on the Solana mainnet since 1 October 2026. More at .

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