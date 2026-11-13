Defi Development Corp.'S CHAD Preferred Stock Completes 30 Consecutive Daily Dividend Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAD, the Nasdaq-listed daily dividend preferred stock, reached its $10.00 stated amount in 48 days; tokenized CHADx has traded more than $2.8 million onchain since November 10, more than 3x that on Nasdaq, following its launch with xStocks and new fixed and variable rate markets on Exponent

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the“Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that its Variable Rate Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: CHAD) has completed 30 consecutive business-day dividend payments, from its first regular dividend payment on October 1, 2026 through [TK: November 13, 2026].

CHAD, a daily dividend preferred stock and SOL-powered digital credit instrument, currently pays a variable annual dividend rate of 14.00%, or $1.40 per share per year on its $10.00 stated amount ($0.00614 per share each business day in the November 2026 dividend period). Dividends are cumulative and payable each business day when, as, and if declared by the Company's Board of Directors. Dividends are not guaranteed, and the dividend rate is subject to change.

“Thirty consecutive dividend payments is exactly what we built CHAD to do: pay holders every business day, from day one,” said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp.“Together with CHAD's run to par and its arrival onchain as CHADx, this is further evidence that SOL-powered digital credit is working as intended.”

48 Days to Par

CHAD began trading on Nasdaq on September 8, 2026, after pricing its initial public offering at $8.00 per share. It closed at its $10.00 stated amount (“par”) on October 26, 2026, 48 calendar days after its debut, making CHAD the fastest progression to par among digital credit securities to date.

CHADx Brings CHAD Onchain

On November 11, 2026, the Company announced that CHAD has been tokenized in partnership with xStocks. CHADx is a 1:1 tokenized version of CHAD, backed by CHAD shares held in custody and live on Solana and nine other major blockchains. CHADx is offered through xStocks, is not issued by DeFi Development Corp., and does not confer ownership of CHAD shares or shareholder rights. CHAD's daily dividends are designed to be reflected in CHADx holders' token balances each trading day.

Since November 10, 2026, CHADx has traded more than $2.8 million onchain, according to Solscan. By comparison, CHAD collectively traded approximately $0.74 million on November 10 and 11, according to Nasdaq.

Fixed and Variable Rates on Exponent

CHADx is also availableon Exponent, a Solana decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that splits yield into fixed and variable rates. Through Exponent's CHADx market, which matures February 26, 2027, eligible users can:



Lock in a fixed rate with PT-CHADx (principal token).

Take leveraged variable-yield exposure with YT-CHADx (yield token), which also earns 2x xPoints, Exponent's rewards program. Provide liquidity to earn swap fees, yield from the underlying CHADx and PT-CHADx, and 1x xPoints.

Note: CHADx, xStocks and Exponent are not available in the United States or to U.S. persons. Geographic restrictions apply. Nothing in this press release is an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy CHADx, PT-CHADx, YT-CHADx or any other product of xStocks or Exponent. Information in this press release about CHADx, xStocks and Exponent has been provided by those parties or derived from public sources and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not control xStocks or Exponent and is not responsible for them or their products.

Frequently Asked Questions



What is CHAD?

CHAD (Nasdaq: CHAD) is DeFi Development Corp.'s Variable Rate Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock, a daily dividend preferred stock bought and sold in a brokerage account like other Nasdaq-listed stocks. It has a $10.00 stated amount and no maturity date. CHAD is not a crypto token and does not represent an ownership interest in SOL or any other assets held by the Company.

How do CHAD's daily dividends work?

CHAD is designed to pay a cash dividend every business day, when, as, and if declared, to holders of record at the close of the prior business day. The current variable annual rate is 14.00% of the $10.00 stated amount and may change, subject to the limitations in the certificate of designation governing CHAD. Unpaid dividends accumulate and dividends are not guaranteed.

What is CHADx?

CHADx is a 1:1 tokenized version of CHAD offered by xStocks on Solana and nine other blockchains. It is not issued by DeFi Development Corp. and is not available in the United States or to U.S. persons.

How can CHADx be used in DeFi?

Where permitted, CHADx can be held in a wallet, traded onchain, and used on Exponent to lock in a fixed rate (PT-CHADx), take variable-yield exposure (YT-CHADx), or provide liquidity.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's treasury strategy, the payment, amount and frequency of future dividends on CHAD, the dividend rate on CHAD, the trading price and liquidity of CHAD and the operation of CHADx and of third-party products that reference CHADx. Words such as“believe”,“designed to”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“seek”,“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: whether the Company's Board of Directors declares future dividends on CHAD and whether the Company has funds legally available to pay them; changes to the dividend rate on CHAD; fluctuations in the price of SOL and in the trading price of CHAD; the Company's ability to generate staking and other income; the operation, availability and regulatory status of xStocks, Exponent and other third-party platforms, over which the Company has no control; changes in laws and regulations applicable to digital assets, tokenized securities and decentralized finance; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the prospectus supplement relating to CHAD, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past dividend payments and trading performance are not indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them.

DeFi Development Corp. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents DeFi Development Corp. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about DeFi Development Corp. and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at . Alternatively, DeFi Development Corp., any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-212-293-9090. The documents are also available at defidevcorp.com/disclaimer.

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