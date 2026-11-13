Tale Of The Tape: A New NYSE American Listing Recovers Gold From Old Electronics

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Metal News News Commentary - Gold, silver and copper usually reach the market from a mine. A company that recovers those metals from discarded electronics instead has its common shares set to begin trading on the NYSE American today. It steps onto a card with two miners and two waste and recycling companies that have each posted fresh numbers. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Aura Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGO), Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN), and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST).

How the Card Works

Every company below is measured on the same four lines: weight class, meaning the stage it is at; home turf, meaning where its business sits; reach, meaning the latest numbers it has reported; and next bout, meaning what it has said comes next. Each card also carries one executive quote. This is a side-by-side, not a scorecard, and no one is declared a winner.

In This Corner: Metal From the Scrap Pile

Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN)

Weight class: Newly listed. The company announced that its common shares will begin trading today on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol“MDRN,” following the completion of its approximately US$40 million Reg A initial public offering, with trading anticipated to start late morning Eastern Time.

Home turf: Electronic waste. Modern Mining recovers gold, palladium, silver, copper and other valuable metals from electronic waste using a proprietary aqueous-based process, without the exploration or mine development required in traditional mining. Its offering circular says it has operated its demonstration facility in Greenville, North Carolina since November 2023.

Reach: The company says it has demonstrated its process at its North Carolina facility, producing and selling metallic concentrate that met third-party purchasing criteria. The offering circular records 41 product-lot settlements at the Greenville facility between December 21, 2023 and June 17, 2026, and the company announced on November 12 that the offering raised US$39,999,997.

Next bout: Modern Mining plans to locate pre-concentration plants near major sources of electronic waste and centralize further purification, an approach the company believes will reduce capital, operating and transportation costs as it expands.

“The world needs more gold, silver, copper and other critical metals, but traditional mines can take years to move into production and often require significant capital,” said Jeet Basi, President and CEO of Modern Mining.“Modern Mining is different. We start with valuable metals that are already above ground, sitting inside the electronics the world throws away every day.”

In the Other Corner: Two Miners and Two Waste Handlers

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP)

Weight class: Producer. In its operational review for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, BHP said full year guidance remains unchanged.

Home turf: Copper is a growth focus. The company said it is advancing its strategy to grow Copper SA's copper production to about 500 ktpa by 2035 and up to 650 ktpa by 2040, and announced an increase to Olympic Dam's mineral resource base.

Reach: BHP's review, released October 20, pointed to strong price realisation with no change to production guidance. It also said it partnered with Amazon Web Services on an industry-first pilot to sell credits to AWS for lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with copper from Escondida.

Next bout: The company said it is building the next phase of growth in copper and potash.

“Stronger commodity prices provided a tailwind for earnings, particularly in copper where prices were around 50 per cent higher than a year ago,” Brandon Craig, BHP Chief Executive Officer, said in the review.

Aura Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGO)

Weight class: Producer, with total production of 95,557 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 74,227 GEO a year earlier.

Home turf: Its Aranzazu mine produced 24,920 GEO in the quarter, up 39% from the prior quarter, and the company said the average realized copper price increased 6% quarter over quarter.

Reach: In its third quarter results released November 6, Aura reported production of 253,131 GEO for the first nine months of 2026. On November 5, it declared a dividend of US$0.72 per share based on its third quarter results.

Next bout: The company points to a path toward more than 600,000 GEO annually.

“We are delivering strong results today while building a clear path toward more than 600k GEO annually,” said Rodrigo Barbosa, Aura's President and CEO.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)

Weight class: Operator. Waste Connections describes itself as an integrated solid waste services company.

Home turf: Non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation.

Reach: In its third quarter results released October 21, the company reported revenue of $2.638 billion and net income of $359.2 million, and cited further strength in commodity-related revenues. It increased its regular quarterly dividend by 10% and completed year to date share repurchases of over $1 billion.

Next bout: The company made its second increase to its full year 2026 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

“Another top to bottom beat in the period was driven by continued strength in operational execution along with improving trends in landfill activity and commodity-driven revenue,” said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST)

Weight class: Regional operator. Casella describes itself as a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.

Home turf: Solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. The company has planned construction of a new material recycling facility in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, which it says will incorporate advanced recycling technology.

Reach: In its third quarter results released November 9, Casella reported revenues of $559.2 million, up 15.2% from the same period in 2025, and said it acquired six businesses in the first nine months of 2026 with over $170 million in aggregate annualized revenues.

Next bout: The company narrowed its 2026 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted Free Cash Flow and raised its guidance for revenues.

“We again delivered solid top-line revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the third quarter with strong performance across most of our business,” said Ned Coletta, President and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Reading the Card

The matchup is uneven by design. The miners report ounces, copper prices and production targets, and the waste companies report revenue and full year outlooks. Modern Mining's card is built from a new listing, a demonstration facility and product sales that met third-party purchasing criteria. What it has said comes next is more capacity: Basi said the capital from the IPO allows the company to increase capacity and process more material.

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Article Source: Modern Mining Technology Corp. news releases dated November 12 and November 13, 2026; Modern Mining Technology Corp. offering circular dated November 4, 2026 (); BHP Group Limited operational review dated October 20, 2026; and company news releases from Waste Connections, Inc. (October 21, 2026), Aura Minerals Inc. (November 5 and November 6, 2026) and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (November 9, 2026).

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Offering and the Company's Stage of Development. This article is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Modern Mining Technology Corp. The Company has announced that its common shares will begin trading on the NYSE American on November 13, 2026; there can be no assurance as to the timing of trading or that an active trading market will develop or be sustained. According to its offering circular, the Company remains in the development and pre-commercialization stage and has not yet commenced revenue-generating commercial operations, its Greenville, North Carolina facility serves as a pilot and demonstration plant, and its planned commercial-scale facility has not yet been identified. Statements that the Company's process has been demonstrated and that its metallic concentrate met third-party purchasing criteria are as provided by the Company and have not been independently verified by the publisher. Descriptions of planned facilities and expected cost reductions reflect the Company's beliefs and plans and may not be achieved. References to BHP Group Limited, Aura Minerals Inc., Waste Connections, Inc. and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context; those companies are not peers or financial comparables of Modern Mining Technology Corp., none of them was involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of the Company's prospects. Readers should review the Company's offering circular and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and its filings with Canadian securities regulators at

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