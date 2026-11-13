MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- Professionals Across 23 NFL Teams And Collegiate Athletics Complete Inaugural Director Of Athletic Safety Credential Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProTrain College and ProTect Athletics establish a standardized risk management and compliance pathway for professional, collegiate, scholastic, and youth sports organizations

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty-eight sports operations and equipment professionals representing 23 NFL franchises, Florida State University, and the Professional Football Equipment Managers Society (PFEMS) have completed the inaugural course of the Director of Athletic Safety (DAS) program. Developed jointly by ProTrain College and ProTect Athletics, the five-course credential pathway establishes a standardized operational framework for athlete safety, institutional compliance, and liability reduction across all levels of athletics.

Addressing a Critical Dimension of Athlete Safety

Athletic safety extends far beyond acute medical intervention. Equipment fitting, facility hazard mitigation, emergency action planning (EAP), and statutory compliance (such as OSHA venue standards) directly impact institutional risk. The DAS program bridges operational practice with legal and risk governance, offering formal education that complements athletic trainers, medical staff, and legal counsel.

“DAS course #1 is filled with useful information that can be put into practice in our profession daily. Emergency action plans are a necessity to mitigate risks and keep athletes and organizational personnel safe,” said Josiah Tuggle of the New York Jets, an inaugural cohort participant.

The first course, Athletic Safety and Risk Management, focuses on proactive hazard identification, venue safety audits, operational emergency planning, and root-cause risk mitigation, with participation spanning more than two-thirds of the NFL alongside collegiate athletic leaders.

“This cohort represents a major turning point in athletic governance,” said Jerry D. Fife, M.Ed., COO and Co-Founder of ProTect Athletics.“For decades, frontline athletic staff have carried immense sideline and venue liability without a standardized credential backing their safety decisions. The broad adoption across 23 NFL clubs and collegiate athletics proves the sports industry is demanding systemic safety and risk-mitigation standards.”

“Validating safety protocols at the elite level is only the beginning,” said Mike Schroder, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at ProTrain College.“While the inaugural class features top professionals from 23 NFL teams, the primary goal of the DAS credential is systemic protection. Whether managing an NFL stadium, a collegiate athletic department, a high school program, or a youth sports league, organizations face significant compliance and legal duties of care. This program equips personnel with the practical rigor required to protect athletes and minimize institutional exposure.”

“When Jerry and I first sat down to conceptualize the Director of Athletic Safety credential, we recognized a glaring void in standardized operational training across the sports industry,” said Betty L. Gardner, CEO, President, and Owner of ProTrain College.“Pairing ProTrain's workforce education model with ProTect Athletics' safety mission bridges that gap. Seeing frontline leaders from 23 NFL franchises validate this inaugural course confirms that standardized safety governance is long overdue.”

Participation Spans 23 NFL Franchises

AFC: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.

NFC: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders.

Some of the participants include Brendan Burger, Director of Equipment for the Los Angeles Rams and President of PFEMS; Collin Peterson (Jacksonville Jaguars); Richard Killian II (New Orleans Saints); Stephen Hale (New York Jets); and Josiah Tuggle (New York Jets).

Building a Foundation for Safer Sports

The comprehensive five-course DAS credential covers:

DAS-1: Athletic Safety and Risk ManagementDAS-2: Anatomy and Physiology for the Sport Safety ProfessionalDAS-3: Kinesiology, Biomechanics, and Ergonomics for the Sport Safety ProfessionalDAS-4: Risk, Hazard, Job Safety, and Root Cause AnalysisDAS-5: Driving Effective Change in Sport Safety

Completion of Course 1 establishes the operational foundation for the full credential, serving sports administrators, legal and compliance officers, and operations personnel across scholastic, collegiate, semi-pro, and international sports bodies.

Watch the inaugural DAS Course 1 recognition video:

Learn more about the DAS credential pathway:



About ProTect Athletics

ProTect Athletics is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing athlete safety through professional education, credentialing, and systemic safety standards. ProTection Beyond the Game.

About ProTrain College

Nationally accredited through Middle States (MSA-CESS), ProTrain College delivers career-aligned education, corporate training solutions, and professional credential pathways to support workforce readiness and institutional compliance.

Media Contact:

Mike Schroder

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

ProTrain College

919-301-0036 or 760-525-5795

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

