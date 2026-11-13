Senior Planet From AARP Celebrates 10 Years Of Connecting Older Adults To Technology And Community In Maryland And New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From iPad basics to AI training, Senior Planet programs in Montgomery County and North Country have recorded more than 181,000 program participations over the past decade

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Planet from AARP is celebrating a decade of helping older adults build technology skills and connect with their communities through its programs in Montgomery County, Maryland, and North Country, New York. Over the past 10 years, both programs have offered free technology classes, community activities, and individualized support to help older adults navigate the digital world, pursue their interests, and make meaningful connections.

Together, the two programs have delivered more than 15,000 class sessions and recorded more than 181,000 program participations. While serving different communities, both programs have evolved their technology education and social offerings to meet local needs, from expanding access in rural communities to providing multilingual instruction.

“Often, participants come to Senior Planet for help with a phone or tablet and end up staying for the community,” said Marisa Giorgi, Vice President of Programs at Senior Planet from AARP.“In North Country, that might mean joining a tech and knitting group or attending a monthly mixer. In Montgomery County, we've worked with more than 100 local organizations over the past decade to bring technology education to older adults throughout the community. Seeing the connections these programs have fostered over the last 10 years has been incredibly meaningful, and we look forward to building on that work in the years ahead.”

In North Country, Senior Planet has expanded its reach over the past decade to serve older adults across all seven counties in the region. Launched in Plattsburgh and Malone, New York, with funding from Empire State Development, the program has continued to grow with support from former Assemblymember Billy Jones and current Assemblymember Michael Cashman. The program expanded its virtual offerings in 2020, helping more older adults access classes and activities from home.

In Montgomery County, Senior Planet has tailored its programming to meet the diverse needs of the local community. Classes are offered in Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Spanish, making technology education more accessible to older adults who prefer to learn in those languages. The program has seen growing participation over the past decade, with classes on iPad basics, social media, artificial intelligence, and recognizing fraud and scams among the most popular offerings.

Both programs will host anniversary celebrations honoring the participants, instructors, community organizations, and supporters who have helped shape the programs over the past decade. Event details include:



North Country: Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Senior Planet center in Champlain Centre (60 Smithfield Boulevard, Suite 14, Plattsburgh, NY 12901). Montgomery County: Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at White Oak Senior Center (1700 April Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20904). Lunch will be provided.

To learn more about Senior Planet classes, activities and resources, visit seniorplanet.org.

About Senior Planet from AARP

Senior Planet from AARP is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person at seven Senior Planet locations across the country to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. Senior Planet curriculum includes over 150 multi-week courses, lectures, and workshops. To learn more, visit or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.

Media Contact

DeAnna Varilias (Litzky PR, on behalf of OATS from AARP)

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