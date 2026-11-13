Branchout Food Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call And Shareholder Update
The call will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature prepared remarks from Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer, and John Dalfonsi, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: November 16, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll & Toll Free: 877-407-9039 / 201-689-8470
Live Webcast:
Conference Call Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.
Toll & Toll free: 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671
Access ID: 13763869
Replay Webcast:
About BranchOut Food Inc.
BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its REV Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "position," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Investor Contacts
Brett Maas, Hayden IR, (646) 536-7331,...
James Carbonara, Hayden IR, (646) 755-7412,...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment