Beer Institute Recognizes Industry Professionals With 2026 BEST IN BREW Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual recognition celebrates the people and expertise behind America's beer industry

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute, the national trade association for U.S. brewers, beer importers and suppliers, today recognized 16 outstanding professionals with its 2026 BEST IN BREW Honors, celebrating their exceptional contributions to their companies and the U.S. beer industry.

This year's honorees represent the diverse careers and expertise that power America's favorite alcohol beverage. Beer begins with high-quality ingredients grown by America's farmers and moves through a complex supply chain that relies on skilled professionals in brewing, manufacturing, sustainability, operations and corporate leadership.

“Behind every beer is an incredible team of talented professionals, many working in roles people might not expect,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute.“This year's BEST IN BREW honorees represent the dedication, innovation and expertise that make our industry strong. We're proud to recognize their contributions and celebrate the important work they do every day.”

Together, this year's honorees reflect the breadth of an industry that supports more than 2.42 million American jobs, according to the Beer Institute's Beer Serves America study.

The 2026 BEST IN BREW honorees are:



Jeff Knapper, Senior Director of Heritage Operations (Anheuser-Busch)

Matt Clay, Quality Process Manager (Asahi Beer USA - Octopi Brewery)

Terry Sparks, BE Superintendent (Ball Corporation)

Mary Jane Saunders, General Counsel (The Beer Institute)

Phil Savastano, Chief Supply Chain Officer (The Boston Beer Company)

Chris Baruffi, Brewer (Cape May Brewing)

Edgar Guillaumin, VP, Public Affairs (Constellation Brands)

Eric Smith, Brewer/Bartender/Cellar Man (Eagle Creek Brewing Company)

Mike Miskiewicz, Senior Director, National On Premise Sales (HEINEKEN USA)

Bryson Alcordo, Sales Manager (Kona Brewing Hawaii)

Derek Van Gelder, Sr. Manager, Global Customer Fulfillment (MicroStar Logistics)

Jason Boose, Senior Manager, Barley Program (Molson Coors Beverage Company)

Ken Smith, Operations Site Director - Gambrinus (Rahr Corporation)

Robert Poortenga, Facility & Property Director (3 Floyds Brewing)

Susannah Thiel, Planning Coordinator (Tilray Beverages) Levi Wyatt, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager (Yakima Chief Hops)

Now in its third year, the BEST IN BREW Honors is an annual Beer Institute award program recognizing exceptional employees across the category. Honorees are recognized for going above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating outstanding performance, leadership, innovation and commitment to their colleagues and the broader beer industry.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. Founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and upholding the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.

CONTACT: Caitlin Harder Beer Institute 2027372337...