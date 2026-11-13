Holiday cash volume: how multi-location retailers prepare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The weeks between November and New Year bring the most cash, the newest staff, and the most counterfeit risk. Operators who plan the count ahead of time keep control of all three. Miami, Florida, United States, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For retailers and other businesses with many locations, the holiday season is a stress test for cash operations. Drawers fill faster, closing takes longer, seasonal staff are still learning the routine, and counterfeiters look for busy counters. According to AccuBANKER, a provider of commercial cash-handling solutions with more than 45 years of industry experience, the operators who come through the season with clean numbers are the ones who prepare the count in advance: they forecast volume, equip every site with high-volume bill counters and detection, staff the closing routine, and review exceptions daily. Holiday cash planning is the process of preparing counting capacity, verification, reconciliation, and deposit logistics for the season's peak volume. For treasury and operations leaders, the goal is simple: every location should close accurately every day, even on the busiest days of the year.



Key Facts





The NRF forecast 2026 holiday sales of $1.013 trillion, up 4.2 percent, from November 1 through December 31.

Peak volume stretches counting capacity, closing time, and deposit schedules at every location.

Seasonal staff need a short, consistent routine for counting and checking notes.

Counterfeit exposure rises with volume, busy registers, and new staff.

Value counters and verification in the count keep closing fast and accurate under pressure. Daily exception review catches problems while they are still easy to trace.



Industry Context: The Season in Numbers

The National Retail Federation forecast that 2026 holiday sales would grow 4.2 percent to $1.013 trillion and projected between 325,000 and 375,000 seasonal hires. Cash remains part of that spending: the Federal Reserve's 2026 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice found that cash made up about 14 percent of U.S. consumer payments by number in 2025. Across many locations, even a modest share of cash means a large increase in notes to count, verify, and deposit.

The U.S. Secret Service has also run counterfeit-awareness campaigns timed to the holiday shopping season, urging retailers to inspect notes and report suspected counterfeits. For multi-location operators, the season combines higher volume, more people handling cash, and more attempts to pass fakes.



Operational Insight



Before the Season: Forecast and Equip

Forecast peak cash volume

Last season's sales by location and by day are the best guide. Identify the peak days, such as the weekends before major holidays, and estimate how many notes each site will need to count at closing. That number determines whether current equipment and staffing are enough.

Check counting capacity at every site

A location that closes comfortably in October may struggle in December. Machines that count only pieces force staff to sort mixed drawers by hand, which slows closing sharply when drawers are full. Value counters that count mixed denominations in one pass, and verify every note as they go, keep closing times manageable at peak volume.

Prepare verification where notes are accepted

Counterfeit risk is highest at the register during the busiest hours. A portable detector at the points where large notes are accepted lets staff verify quickly without leaving the line.



During the Season: Staff the Count

Seasonal workers need a closing routine they can learn in minutes. The simpler and more consistent the routine, the fewer errors it produces.



Use the same counting and closing steps at every location.

Brief every new hire on checking large notes and on what to do with a suspect note.

Assign a named person at each site to own the count and the deposit each day.

Separate counting from review wherever possible, even in small teams.

Spot-check tills at shift change, especially on peak days. Keep machines clean and clear so stoppages do not slow closing.



Reconciliation and Deposits at Peak

Daily reconciliation is what keeps a busy season under control. Each location's counted cash should be matched against its point-of-sale total the same day, with any variance above a set threshold explained before the next opening. Counters that print or record each count make that comparison fast and give treasury a consistent record from every site.

Deposits need the same attention. Higher volume may call for more frequent armored-carrier pickups or adjusted schedules, and cash held overnight should be counted, recorded, and secured the same way at every location. Weighing tills and drawers gives a quick, independent check between full counts.



After the Season: Review and Improve

January is the time to review the season while it is still fresh. Which locations had the most variances, the longest closing times, or the most counterfeit incidents? Which equipment kept up, and which struggled? The answers shape next year's plan and often point to improvements that pay off all year, not only in December.



Counterfeit Exposure at Peak

Higher volume, long lines, and new staff create the conditions counterfeiters look for. A business that accepts many large notes during the season should plan its defenses the same way it plans its counting capacity. That means detectors where large notes are accepted, a clear policy that every large note is checked, and verification in the back-office count as a second layer.

Tracking matters too. Recording where and when suspect notes appear, by location and by shift, shows whether a problem is isolated or spreading across the network. If several locations in one area see counterfeits in the same week, operations leaders can respond quickly with reminders, extra detectors, or targeted briefings.



One Standard Across Every Location

For multi-location operators, the most valuable preparation is consistency. When every location counts, verifies, records, and deposits cash the same way, treasury can compare results side by side and spot the outliers. A store whose variances jump during peak weeks, or whose closing takes far longer than its peers, stands out immediately, and support can be directed where it is needed.

Consistency also makes seasonal staffing easier. A worker who moves between stores, or a manager who covers several sites, finds the same equipment and the same routine everywhere. Fewer differences mean fewer mistakes at exactly the moment when the business can least afford them.



Keeping Closing on Schedule

On the busiest days, the closing count can stretch late into the evening, which is when fatigue leads to errors. Three changes shorten it most. First, count mixed drawers with a value counter instead of sorting by hand. Second, stagger closings where possible, so drawers do not all arrive at the counter at once. Third, keep the counting station clean, clear, and stocked, so stoppages do not stall the process. Locations that close faster also hold less uncounted cash overnight, which reduces risk.



Where Product Examples Fit

Equipment makes the plan practical at peak volume. The AB7800, a dual-pocket value counter in AccuBANKER's enterprise bill counter range, counts mixed denominations at up to 1,000 bills per minute and prints a record of each count. The AB7100 ValuePro counts mixed bills at up to 1,500 bills per minute and checks each note with seven counterfeit and security features. At the register, AccuBANKER's automatic counterfeit detectors, including the portable D470, verify notes where they are accepted. The MS1000 Money Scale counts cash by weight, at up to 15 bills per second, for quick till checks between full counts.



Executive Commentary



Frequently Asked Questions

How should retailers prepare cash handling for the holidays?

Forecast peak cash volume by location, confirm every site has enough counting capacity and verification, give seasonal staff a simple closing routine, and reconcile every location daily.

How can a business speed up closing during peak season?

Count mixed drawers with a value counter instead of sorting by hand, keep machines clean and clear, and use the same closing steps at every location.

How do multi-location businesses reduce holiday cash variances?

Reconcile each location against its point-of-sale total every day, require explanations above a set threshold, spot-check tills, and keep counting and review separate.

How can stores reduce counterfeit risk during the holidays?

Brief seasonal staff on checking notes, place detectors where large notes are accepted, verify every note during the count, and report suspect notes to law enforcement.



A Pre-Season Checklist



Peak days and expected cash volume identified for every location.

Counting capacity and value counting confirmed at every site.

Detectors in place where large notes are accepted.

A one-page closing routine ready for seasonal staff.

Daily reconciliation and exception thresholds agreed. Armored-carrier schedules adjusted for peak weeks.



Looking Ahead

Each holiday season tests the same things: counting capacity, verification, reconciliation, and the people who carry them out. Operators that prepare those elements in advance, and apply them consistently at every location, finish the season with accurate numbers and a clearer view of how to make next year even smoother.



Related Resources

High-volume enterprise bill counters

AB7800 dual-pocket value counter with built-in printer

AB7100 ValuePro mixed bill value counter

Automatic counterfeit detectors

MS1000 Money Scale for till checks

NRF: holiday sales forecast



Sources



National Retail Federation: NRF Forecasts 2026 Holiday Sales Growth as Consumers Remain Resilient (October 15, 2026).

Federal Reserve Financial Services: 2026 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice (May 2026).

U.S. Currency Education Program: U.S. Secret Service launches counterfeit prevention campaign ahead of holiday shopping season. AccuBANKER product information (AB7800, AB7100 New ValuePro, D470, MS1000).



About AccuBANKER

AccuBANKER is a provider of commercial cash-handling solutions specializing in money counters, counterfeit detectors, coin counters, and related cash-management technologies. For more than 45 years, the company has helped organizations improve operational efficiency, reconciliation accuracy, and cash accountability through commercial-grade cash-handling infrastructure. AccuBANKER serves banks, retailers, restaurants, hospitality operators, casinos, cannabis dispensaries, and other cash-intensive businesses throughout North America.

For more information please visit:

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