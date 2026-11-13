Attorney And Divorce Mediator Lisa Dorman Of Dorman Mediation Services Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wouldn't it be dreamy if there were an attorney who operated with compassion and helped couples and families to get what they want out of a divorce without all the pain and drama? It's not a dream; it's the very real expertise and difference that Lisa B Dorman brings to the mediation process and uses to achieve positive resolutions.

From 2010 to 2023. Ms. Dorman worked as a principal court attorney to a NYS Supreme Court Justice who presided exclusively over matrimonial cases.. After years of bringing hundreds of matrimonial cases to closure-- and providing valuable input to the judge,--Ms. Dorman established her own practice as a divorce mediator and parent coordinator. Dorman Mediation Services helps resolve issues of custody, visitation, parental decision-making authority, parenting plans, asset division and more in a safe space where people feel free to share information and emotions.

Mediation, she notes, is a voluntary settlement-focused process where people decide they want to end their marriage and work out the terms on their own, instead of letting the courts determine things, which can become a lengthy and costly process. The mediator will ask definitive questions, give the partners a chance to express their feelings and take a break when emotions run high, in a setting that commands respectful dialogue, and fosters listening and compromise.

In addition to being a certified divorce mediator, Ms. Dorman is a parenting coordinator. In her role as parenting coordinator, Ms. Dorman assists coparents in resolving conflicts that arise after divorce. Sometimes the agreement that the parties' signed has ambiguous provisions, open to more than one interpretation. In other cases, a parent wishes to relocate, remarry or have a different parenting and vacation schedule with the children than the agreement provides. I am the neutral third party that helps reduce post-divorce conflict.

Ms. Dorman began her studies as a Political Science major at Emory University, followed by a Law Degre e, magna cum laude from New England Law/Boston.

because she is so family friendly, Lisa Dorman uses Disney movie themes as allegory for life lessons when talking with children and families about their different concerns. For example, Simba and Mufasa of the Lion King are good examples of unconditional love; no matter how often Simba breaks a rule or makes a mistake, his father forgives him and still cherishes him. It is a great lesson for children in embracing the decisions you make and creating a sense of self confidence. This unique method is one of many things that sets her apart from other lawyers and even mediators.

Another distinction is her strong court background, which enables her to look at issues though what she describes as a“courtroom lens approach.”. She can also evaluate things from a judge's perspective and calculate next steps accordingly. She uses her experience in the courtroom to inform coparents when their unreasonable demands would never prevail in court it bears mention that having represented hildren for twelve years before working with the judge, she is fully cognizant of the detrimental impact of conflict upon their physical and emotional well-being, and that children often feel personally accountable for the unhappiness of their parents.. It is a role that demands transparency and deep understanding of other people's needs and feelings.

In her podcast, Lisa Dorman will talk about what a mediator is and does, some of her perceptions of parents and children and their emotions, and what it's like to follow your passion. She will talk about being nominated for Who's Who and volunteering in various fundraising programs at the New Rochelle schools her own children attended.

For nearly 40 years, Ms. Dorman has worked as a public servant, with a mindset that the outcome is more important than the paycheck. She stresses:

“I love helping people. I tell each new client I will listen, and I help them get to Yes.”

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney and mediator Lisa Dorman in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 11th at 12pm Eastern

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