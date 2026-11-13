The Diamond Oak Offers Designer Jewelry Consignment Services For Clients

The Diamond Oak now offers consignment for designer jewelry valued at $10,000 or more, with sellers retaining up to 90 percent of the sale price at no cost.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Diamond Oak, an online pre-loved fine jewelry retailer with a family legacy in New York City's Diamond District since 1951, has added a designer jewelry consignment service. Clients can now sell high-end pieces through the company at no upfront cost and retain 70 to 90 percent of the sale price.

Until now, the company offered a single option for sellers: purchasing designer jewelry outright. The new consignment path is designed for clients who are not in a rush and want to maximize their return. On a 4-carat Tiffany diamond engagement ring, for example, consignment can yield more than 30 percent above what an outright sale would bring, according to the company.

The service accepts branded and non-branded fine jewelry typically valued at approximately $10,000 or more. Accepted brand names include Tiffany, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels, among others. The Diamond Oak evaluates each item individually, and not all pieces qualify.

Once a piece is accepted, the company lists it on its own website and across major online platforms, including eBay, 1stDibs, RubyLane, and Chairish. The client pays nothing at any stage of the process, and shipping is complimentary as long as items remain with The Diamond Oak for the recommended consignment period of approximately four months.

Sellers receive their share on a sliding scale. The percentage - between 70 and 90 percent of the selling price - is based on the item, its total value, and the platform on which it sells. On average, pieces sell within two to three months, though timelines vary depending on the item. The company handles all listing, marketing, and transaction responsibilities on the client's behalf.

Cindy H., a client who recently sold a ring through The Diamond Oak, described the process as straightforward.“I had an outstanding experience selling my ring, and I can't recommend this company highly enough,” she said.“From start to finish, the process was smooth and transparent. Alon and Fabiola were incredibly helpful and responsive throughout. Communication was excellent, and payment was handled quickly.”

The consignment service is backed by the same authentication standards the company applies to every transaction. Every designer piece The Diamond Oak handles is inspected and authenticated by its in-house team of experts and guaranteed to be 100 percent authentic or the buyer's money back.

That commitment to trust and attention to detail carries through the entire client experience, whether buying or selling. Julien R., a customer who purchased through the company, said,“I had an outstanding experience with Diamond Oak and couldn't be happier with my purchase. Alon was incredibly professional from start to finish, with excellent communication throughout the process. He was responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful in answering my questions and helping me make the right decision. Shipping was fast, and the ring arrived extremely well packaged and protected. Overall, a fantastic experience, from the personalized service and attention to detail to the quality of the piece and the smooth transaction. I would absolutely recommend Diamond Oak to anyone looking for a beautiful piece and a seller they can trust. I'll definitely be coming back!”

Owner and Founder Alon Mor grew up in New York's Diamond District and served as co-president and head of operations at Abe Mor Diamond Cutters, his family's firm, before founding The Diamond Oak. His family's connection with diamonds began in 1951.

Owners of high-end designer jewelry interested in learning more about consignment or outright sale can call +1 212 799-7153 or visit to get started. Additional editorial and brand resources are available at blogs/journal.

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About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West 47th Street Suite 401

New York, NY 10036

United States



Notes to Editors:

.This press release has been issued by The Diamond Oak Inc, a premier purveyor of luxury diamonds and jewelry based in New York, New York.

.For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder, using the contact information provided above.

.The company offers comprehensive information on its authenticity guarantee, return policy, and shipping policy on its website.

End of Press Release

Alon Mor

The Diamond Oak Inc

+1 212 799-7153

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The Diamond Oak Offers Designer Jewelry Consignment Services for Clients News Provided By PR Kings November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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