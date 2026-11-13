Express Hardware Direct Offers Over 150 Types Of General Hardware From Leading Brands

Express Hardware Direct's General Hardware collection spans 20 product categories, from door stops and flush bolts to mail slots and barn door kits.

LANGLEY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Express Hardware Direct, an online hardware retailer with more than 50 years in the hardware business, offers more than 150 types of general hardware from brands including Deltana, Emtek and Baldwin. The collection gives property owners and landlords across the United States a single online source for door and entryway hardware.

The General Hardware collection is organized into 20 product categories covering hardware for homes and businesses. Categories range from door stops and flush bolts to house numbers, mail slots and barn door kits. For property owners and landlords, listings include items such as pocket door privacy locks, chain door guards, UL listed door viewers and heavy-duty security bolts.

Door stops make up the largest category, with 46 listings. Flush bolts follow with 24, pocket door hardware with 21 and flush pulls with 19. Mail slots and barn door hardware each account for 12 listings, with the barn door category including Emtek Classic Top Mount Barn Door Kits in both Flat Black and Oil Rubbed Bronze finishes.

Much of the range comes from Deltana, which accounts for 116 listings. Emtek follows with 32 and Baldwin with 15. The collection also carries the Baldwin Estate and Baldwin Reserve lines, along with products from Omnia and Kwikset.

Emtek products have drawn comments from the company's customers. Customer Cate B said: "Thank you all so much and we could not be happier with the Emtek knobs we purchased."

Beyond brand, the collection can be filtered by finish. Satin Nickel is the most common finish option, with 150 listings, followed by Oil Rubbed Bronze with 147 and Black with 86. Other finishes include Unlacquered Brass, Venetian Bronze, Tumbled White Bronze, Lifetime Polished Brass and Lifetime Satin Nickel.

Pricing on the collection page shows an original price alongside a lower current price for listed items. Prices range from $1.05 for a Deltana SDS3 baseboard door bumper to $781.90 for an 8-foot Emtek Classic Top Mount Barn Door Kit. Under Express Hardware Direct's shipping policy, orders over $400 ship free.

Customer feedback shared by the company also points to its ordering and service process. Customer Navi P said: "I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!"

That service draws on the company's background in the industry. According to the company, its staff have worked for many of the manufacturers it sells, in roles ranging from sales to executive positions. When a product is not listed on the website, the company states it can most likely supply it at discounted pricing. Express Hardware Direct also prepares price quotes based on a customer's budget.

Customer Kris J described the company's support: "Thank you so much! You and your company have fantastic customer service!"

Property owners and landlords can browse the full general hardware collection at or visit . Shipping is free on orders over $400. For product questions or price quotes, call +1 800-458-1516, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central. Additional information is available on the company blog.

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About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door and cabinet hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

Note to Editors

.Express Hardware Direct offers a variety of high-quality door and cabinet hardware products at competitive prices.

.The company continues to expand its product offerings, ensuring a wide selection that meets the evolving tastes and needs of modern homeowners. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to quality and service in the competitive home improvement market.

.The company offers a hassle-free return policy and a variety of warranty options on its products.

.Express Hardware Direct ships all orders directly to customers' homes.

.Customers can browse the door and cabinet hardware collection on the Express Hardware Direct website or call toll-free at 1-800-458-1516 for more information.

End of Press Release.

Mr. Alan

Express Hardware Direct

+1 800-458-1516

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Express Hardware Direct Offers Over 150 Types of General Hardware from Leading Brands News Provided By PR Kings November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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