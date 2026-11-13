Joe Bonamassa Brings The Blues Home For The Holidays With Christmas Boogie, Digital Album Available Now

Songs Include Fan-Favorite Originals and Christmas Classics With Brand New Rendition of Albert King's“Christmas Only Comes Once A Year”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season has its own kind of blues, and Joe Bonamassa has plenty to go around. The celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer has released Christmas Boogie, a digital album bringing together 14 fan-favorite originals and Christmas classics. Available now on Digital Platforms, the collection moves between electric blues, rock and roll, seasonal standards, and unexpected arrangements, offering a distinctly Bonamassa holiday soundtrack for the weeks ahead.At the heart of the release is new track "Christmas Only Comes Once A Year," Bonamassa's interpretation of the holiday blues favorite originally recorded by Albert King. Built around an easygoing, mid-tempo groove, the song draws on the electric blues tradition that has shaped Bonamassa's playing since childhood, with his expressive guitar work and vocals bringing a fresh perspective to the seasonal classic. WATCH the festive official music video for“Christmas Only Comes Once A Year.”Across its 14 tracks, Christmas Boogie explores the many moods of the season, from the playful swagger of "Santa Claus Is Back In Town" and "Bring Back My Cadillac" to the late-night melancholy of "Lonely Christmas Eve" and "Lonesome Christmas." "Merry Christmas, Baby" and "Christmas Date Blues" bring the collection further into the holiday blues tradition, while "O Holy Night" and "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" offer a different side of Bonamassa's musical range. The collection also includes alternate versions and special arrangements, including an orchestral rendition of "O Holy Night" and an Irish rendition of "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen."To celebrate the collection's release, Christmas Boogie is also available as a Free Album download exclusively at Joe's website, available for a limited time, giving fans a chance to add a little blues to their holiday playlists.The release arrives at the close of another remarkable year for Bonamassa, who recently wrapped his latest European tour. Earlier in 2026, he released B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, an ambitious 32-song tribute celebrating what would have been the blues legend's 100th birthday. Featuring contributions from Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Chaka Khan, Slash, Gary Clark Jr., Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and dozens of other artists, the project became Bonamassa's landmark 30th No. 1 album on Billboard's Blues Albums chart. He followed it with The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, a live tribute to Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher that earned him his record-extending 31st No. 1.Looking ahead, Bonamassa will return to the road in Spring 2027, with tickets now on sale for his upcoming U.S. tour. Backed by his world-class band, the guitarist will once again bring his extensive catalog to stages across the country, continuing a touring career that has taken him to some of the world's most celebrated venues. For tickets and more information, visit .In the meantime, Christmas Boogie offers a fitting soundtrack for the season, bringing together the joy, longing, humor and musical traditions that have made Christmas blues a genre all its own.Christmas Boogie Track List1. Christmas Boogie (One Little Kiss)2. Christmas Only Comes Once A Year *3. Lonely Christmas Eve4. Bring Back My Cadillac5. Santa Claus Is Back In Town6. Merry Christmas, Baby7. Christmas Date Blues8. O Holy Night9. Lonesome Christmas10. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen11. Christmas Comes But Once A Year12. Merry Christmas, Baby (Alternate Take)13. O Holy Night (Orchestra Rendition)14. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Irish Rendition)*Brand New Song2027 US SPRING TOURFebruary 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside TheaterFebruary 13 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreFebruary 17 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville PalaceFebruary 19 & 20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumFebruary 21 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterFebruary 23 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund CenterFebruary 24 - Hershey, PA - Hershey TheatreFebruary 26 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark TheatreFebruary 27 - Albany, NY - Palace TheatreMarch 2 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the ArtsMarch 3 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy CenterMarch 5 - Columbia, SC - Township AuditoriumMarch 6 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 9 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger CenterMarch 11 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts CenterMarch 12 - Melbourne, FL - King CenterMarch 13 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreAbout Joe BonamassaBlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and four-time Blues Music Award winner, he holds the all-time record for the most No. 1 albums on Billboard's Blues Albums chart, reaching his 31st No. 1 in 2026 with The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork. The live tribute to Rory Gallagher followed B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, Bonamassa's landmark 30th No. 1, a 32-song celebration of his early mentor featuring Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Chaka Khan, Slash, Gary Clark Jr., Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and many others. His 2025 studio album Breakthrough earned his 29th No. 1. With more than 50 releases spanning studio albums, live recordings and collaborations, including his work with Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party, Bonamassa has built one of the most extensive catalogs in contemporary blues-rock.Beyond his own recordings and international touring career, Bonamassa is an accomplished producer, curator and leading collector and historian of vintage guitars. Through his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and Eric Gales. He also curates and headlines destination music events including Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend. His nonprofit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation has funded more than 800 music education projects, impacting over 130,000 students nationwide, while its Fueling Musicians initiative has provided financial assistance to hundreds of working musicians.

Carol

J&R Adventures

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Joe Bonamassa Brings the Blues Home for the Holidays with Christmas Boogie, Digital Album Available Now News Provided By Carol, J&R Adventures November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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