Trainsmart Announces 2027 Train-The-Trainer Workshop Dates

TRAINSMART's 2027 public Train-the-Trainer workshops: 24 three-day in-person sessions in 11 U.S. cities. Register at trainsmartinc or call (800) 807-8030.

In TRAINSMART's three-day Train-the-Trainer workshop, participants work on a training topic from their own role, practice delivery with feedback, and learn in small classes.

Three-day workshops help corporate trainers and subject matter experts strengthen training design, facilitation and learner engagement.

- Leslie Ciborowski

CHICAGO, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrainSMART has announced its 2027 public Train-the-Trainer workshop schedule, offering three-day, in-person programs for professionals responsible for employee training, onboarding and knowledge transfer. The schedule provides organizations with opportunities throughout the year to develop internal trainers and prepare subject matter experts to teach others.

The workshops serve new corporate trainers, experienced facilitators, technical trainers, and human resources and learning and development professionals. Participants work on a training project during the program, applying the curriculum to content they need to teach in their organizations.

Developing Training Design and Facilitation Skills

TrainSMART's curriculum addresses both the design and delivery of workplace training. Participants learn to apply adult learning principles, analyze audience needs, develop performance objectives, organize a training plan and select instructional methods that encourage active participation.

The program also covers communication styles, facilitation techniques, classroom management, virtual learning and training evaluation. These skills support professionals who deliver onboarding, technical instruction, customer education and other employee development programs.

Practice and feedback are central to the workshop experience. Participants deliver short training sessions, receive coaching and peer feedback, and refine how they explain information, facilitate activities and respond to learners. Working through a training project gives participants an opportunity to connect these techniques to their own workplace responsibilities.

2027 Train-the-Trainer Workshop Dates

The following public, in-person workshops are scheduled for 2027:

- Atlanta, Georgia: April 26–28; August 16–18; December 13–15.

- Austin, Texas: August 9–11.

- Chicago, Illinois: May 17–19; September 20–22.

- Miami, Florida: November 8–10.

- Nashville, Tennessee: March 15–17; June 7–9; October 18–20.

- Orlando, Florida: January 25–27; March 29–31; July 26–28; November 15–17.

- Phoenix, Arizona: November 8–10.

- Richmond, Virginia: July 19–21; October 25–27.

- San Diego, California: February 8–10; April 12–14; July 12–14; September 13–15; December 6–8.

- San Jose, California: October 11–13.

- Seattle, Washington: August 23–25.

Participants should confirm current availability and venue details with TrainSMART before making travel arrangements.

IBCT Certification Option

TrainSMART's Train-the-Trainer course is independently certified by the International Board of Certified Trainers (IBCT). Participants interested in an individual IBCT credential may select the certification option. Individual certification requires the applicable application, documentation and IBCT review in addition to workshop attendance.

Private Programs for Organizational Teams

Organizations developing several internal trainers can also request a private onsite or live virtual Train-the-Trainer program. Private programs can incorporate company-specific content, training situations and organizational learning needs.

2027 TrainSMART Train-the-Trainer Workshop Pricing

The three-day public Train-the-Trainer workshop is $2,300 per participant, or $2,865 with the optional IBCT certification application package. Individual certification is subject to IBCT's application, documentation and review requirements.

Workshop Information and Registration

For current workshop dates, availability and registration assistance, visit , call 1-800-807-8030 or email....

About TrainSMART

TrainSMART provides custom corporate training, instructional design services and trainer development programs. Its public and private Train-the-Trainer workshops help professionals design and deliver practical, engaging learning experiences. The company works with organizations to develop training that reflects their audience, workplace responsibilities and business needs. Learn more at .

Leslie Ciborowski

TrainSMART

+1 847-991-8181

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