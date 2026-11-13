Andrew Zimmern And Think Jerky Introduce The World's First Thanksgiving® Turkey Stick

Andrew Zimmern launches Thanksgiving Turkey Stick with Think Jerky

Four-time James Beard Award winner & Emmy-winning culinary icon launch a first-of-its-kind turkey stick that captures the flavors of Thanksgiving in every bite.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving dinner just got a whole lot easier this holiday season. Think Jerky, the self-funded, employee-owned, meat snack company known for its collaborations with culinary icons, has partnered with celebrated chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern to create the world's first Thanksgiving® turkey stick. The new tasty creation captures the unmistakable flavors of America's most beloved holiday meal, including savory gravy, traditional stuffing, aromatic herbs and cranberries, all in a delicious, portable, protein-packed turkey stick.

Zimmern, a 4x James Beard Award winner and Emmy-winning television personality, is best known as the creator and host of the groundbreaking Bizarre Foods franchise. Having spent decades exploring culinary traditions around the world, Zimmern brings his passion for food, flavor and innovation to one of America's most iconic meals.

“The challenge was deceptively simple.” Said Ricky Hirsch, CEO & Founder of Think Jerky.“Could we recreate the experience of an entire Thanksgiving dinner in a single turkey stick? Andrew is one of the most creative and accomplished culinary minds in the world. We spent two years perfecting this flavor, and I couldn't be more excited about what we created together.”

“Thanksgiving is one of the most iconic meals in American culture, and I wanted to create something that genuinely captured that experience,” said Andrew Zimmern.“From my grandma's table, to your grocery store shelf, we poured years of development, testing and refinement to get it right and create something completely original that delivers the savory, nostalgic experience of Thanksgiving dinner in a format unlike anything else on the market.”

“The launch of the new Thanksgiving® turkey stick reflects Think Jerky's philosophy of bringing extraordinary culinary talent to an everyday snack.” Hirsch continued.“Rather than following traditional meat snack trends, We pride ourselves on collaborations with celebrated chefs and iconic food institutions to create distinctive flavors inspired by the foods people love.”

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the Thanksgiving® Turkey Stick features 10 grams of protein and just 80 calories per stick. It is available now on Amazon and at thinkjerky. The Thanksgiving® Turkey Stick is also being served in American Airlines First Class through November 2026, bringing the flavor of the holiday to travelers nationwide. For more information visit thinkjerky and follow on Instagram @thinkjerky.

ABOUT THINK JERKY

Think Jerky is a self-funded, employee-owned, Austin, Texas based snack company founded on a simple idea: What if meat snacks were created by the same culinary talent behind some of America's most celebrated restaurants?

For more than a decade, Think Jerky has transformed the meat snack aisle, with every flavor developed in collaboration with a different culinary icon, including James Beard Award winners, Michelin-starred chefs, legendary restaurateurs and iconic food institutions.

Proudly self-funded and employee-owned, Think Jerky believes exceptional food starts with exceptional ideas, great ingredients and the people behind them. Learn more at thinkjerky.

ABOUT ANDREW ZIMMERN

Andrew Zimmern is an Emmy-winning, four-time James Beard Award-winning chef, television personality, author and entrepreneur. Best known as the creator, executive producer and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise, Zimmern has spent decades exploring culinary traditions across more than 170 countries. His acclaimed television work includes The Zimmern List, Family Dinner and What's Eating America. A respected voice in the culinary world, Zimmern is also an advocate for global food systems, hunger relief and cultural understanding through food. Learn more at andrewzimmern.

Ricky Hirsch

Think Jerky

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Andrew Zimmern and Think Jerky Introduce the World's First Thanksgiving® Turkey Stick News Provided By Cara Caulkins Communications November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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