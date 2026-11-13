American Freight Announces Black Friday 2026 Shopping Plans And Participating-Store Promotions

The Echo Ebony Immersive Audio Sectional combines built-in audio technology with spacious seating, available for $1,999.99 at select American Freight locations. Comparable immersive audio sectionals have been advertised at $3,000 or higher.

American Freight's Black Friday promotion features select upholstered beds in Full, Queen and King sizes for just $99.99. The limited-time offer runs November 12–30, 2026, on qualifying styles while supplies last. Selection and availability vary by location.

Furniture and mattress retailer outlines everyday pricing, in-stock availability and select promotional offers for the holiday shopping period

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Freight announced its Black Friday 2026 shopping plans, including everyday furniture and mattress pricing, limited-time upholstered bed promotions and select merchandise offers at participating retail locations. The company's holiday messaging,“Every Day Is Like Black Friday,” reflects its focus on affordable furniture and mattresses available through its warehouse-style stores.

Customers can explore featured merchandise and current offers on American Freight's Black Friday Deals page.

“The American Freight promise is simple: help local shoppers find quality furniture and mattresses at prices they can afford, without the long wait,” said Brent Turner, Chairman of American Freight.“Our warehouse-style stores offer everyday low prices and an extensive in-stock selection. Whether it's Black Friday or any other day of the year, we're focused on delivering real value and giving customers the opportunity to take it home today.”

EVERYDAY PRICING & AVAILABILITY

American Freight's everyday starting prices include mattresses from $49.99, sofas and recliners from $199.99, and sectionals from $599.99. Product selection and availability vary by location. The retailer maintains in-stock furniture and mattress inventory across its stores, with pickup and delivery options available to customers. Its assortment includes living room, bedroom and dining room furniture.

BLACK FRIDAY PROMOTIONS AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

For the 2026 Black Friday shopping period, American Freight is offering several promotions on select merchandise. From November 12 through November 30, qualifying upholstered beds in Full, Queen and King sizes are available for $99.99, regardless of size. The promotion applies to select styles and is subject to inventory availability.

At participating locations, American Freight is also offering Special Purchase furniture acquired through another retailer's liquidation, with savings of up to 70% on select merchandise. Inventory and participating locations vary. Additional information is available on the Special Purchase furniture page.

The retailer is also featuring the Echo Ebony Immersive Audio Sectional, priced at $1,999.99 at select locations. The sectional includes an integrated audio system. A review of selected advertised comparable products identified immersive audio sectionals priced at $3,000 or higher. Availability is limited to participating stores.

BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING HOURS AND LOCATIONS

American Freight stores will welcome shoppers on Friday, November 27, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with furniture and mattresses available for immediate purchase. Customers can explore available products online and find their nearest participating location at AmericanFreight/stores.

With locations across the country, American Freight offers shoppers convenient access to affordable furniture, mattresses and special-purchase opportunities.

PROMOTIONAL DISCLOSURES

Everyday starting prices reflect select merchandise and are not necessarily limited-time promotional discounts. Prices, product selection and availability vary by location. Special Purchase savings of up to 70% apply to select qualifying merchandise at participating locations; quantities are limited. Echo Ebony sectional availability is limited to participating stores. Comparable sectional pricing is based on a review of selected advertised products and does not represent a former American Freight selling price. The $99.99 upholstered bed promotion applies only to eligible upholstered beds; restrictions, participating locations and promotional dates apply. See individual offers for complete details.

ABOUT AMERICAN FREIGHT

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 56 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway, and budget-friendly prices.

Bryan Nester

American Freight

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American Freight Announces Black Friday 2026 Shopping Plans and Participating-Store Promotions News Provided By American Freight November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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