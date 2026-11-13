Dalton Building Enclosures Unveils New Architectural Panel Fabrication Services

Reynobond aluminium composite panel-

Aluminium architectural panels

Aluminium composite metal panels

Architectural Panel Fabrication

exterior cladding

Dalton Building Enclosures delivers expert panel fabrication, engineering and installation for commercial projects, from metal roofing to custom wall cladding.

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dalton Building Enclosures announces its range of architectural panel fabrication, engineering, and installation services for commercial, industrial, institutional, retail, and government construction projects. The company works with architects, engineers, general contractors, developers, and building owners on exterior building systems, including Aluminium composite metal panels, Reynobond aluminium composite panel systems, metal roofing, wall cladding, custom trims, and related architectural components.The company's services cover several stages of a construction project, from reviewing architectural drawings and preparing shop drawings to fabricating components, coordinating delivery, and installing building enclosure systems. Its work includes custom-fabricated metal and composite products developed according to project specifications, material requirements, dimensions, finishes, and installation details. These services support projects that require coordination between design teams, manufacturers, and construction professionals.Aluminium Composite Metal Panels for Commercial ConstructionAluminium composite metal panels are used in commercial buildings for exterior façades, entrance features, soffits, and selected interior surfaces. Made with two metal sheets bonded to a core, these panels offer a lightweight option with a smooth surface and flexible design possibilities.Dalton Building Enclosures provides composite panel fabrication and installation services based on project specifications. Panel selection depends on the building design, desired finish, attachment system, environmental conditions, and applicable building codes.Common applications for aluminium composite metal panels include:. Commercial façades: Exterior wall surfaces for office buildings, business facilities, and other commercial properties.. Retail buildings: Exterior cladding, entrance features, and architectural sections that require coordinated colors and panel layouts.. Institutional facilities: Selected exterior applications for educational, healthcare, and public buildings, subject to project specifications.. Building renovations: Replacement or improvement of exterior cladding where the existing structure and proposed assembly allow the use of composite panels.. Architectural features: Soffits, column covers, entrance details, and other building elements that require coordinated panel finishes.The final panel design must account for more than appearance. Panel dimensions, joint locations, edge conditions, fastening methods, water management, and transitions to adjacent building materials all influence how the system is detailed and installed. Early coordination helps project teams establish these requirements before materials enter production.Reynobond Aluminium Composite Panel SystemsA Reynobond aluminium composite panel is used in architectural cladding for commercial buildings. The panels offer design flexibility, with suitability depending on the product specifications and intended application.Dalton Building Enclosures provides fabrication and installation options for Reynobond panel systems, including caulk, extrusion, and gasket assemblies. The appropriate system depends on the building design, panel layout, joint details, and installation requirements.Before selecting a Reynobond aluminium composite panel, project teams should review material specifications, support structures, exposure conditions, and applicable building codes, including relevant fire-performance requirements.Key considerations when planning a Reynobond aluminium composite panel installation include:. Panel layout: Establishing panel dimensions, orientations, joint locations, and alignment with windows, doors, and other façade features.. Attachment details: Coordinating the panel system with the required supports, fasteners, extrusions, or other specified components.. Joint design: Selecting suitable joint treatments and detailing transitions to manage water and accommodate movement as required by the system design.. Finish coordination: Confirming colors, surface finishes, and visual relationships with other exterior materials.. Project documentation: Reviewing approved drawings, product information, installation instructions, and project-specific performance requirements.The use of a branded panel does not remove the need for project-specific engineering. The performance of a completed façade depends on the full assembly, including the panel product, supporting structure, joints, attachments, interfaces, and installation quality. These elements must be evaluated together rather than treating the panel material as the only factor in building performance.Aluminium Architectural Panels and Exterior DesignAluminium architectural panels give design teams options for creating building exteriors with defined lines, consistent surfaces, and customized details. Depending on the selected product and fabrication method, panels can be developed for flat surfaces, shaped sections, soffits, fascia, column covers, and other architectural applications.Dalton Building Enclosures fabricates architectural metal and composite components according to project specifications. Its product range includes composite panels, metal plate panels, metal siding, metal roofing, soffit systems, gutters, downspouts, and custom flashings and trims. These products can be coordinated as part of a broader exterior package where the project scope calls for multiple systems.The design process also considers how aluminium architectural panels relate to other building elements. Windows, doors, roof edges, parapets, entrances, and changes in wall direction may require custom detailing. When these interfaces are considered early, the project team can identify potential conflicts and coordinate the required components before fabrication.Aluminium architectural panels may be considered for several design objectives:. Establishing a consistent exterior finish across large wall areas.. Creating visual separation between different sections of a building.. Coordinating façade panels with metal roofing, soffits, and trim.. Forming selected architectural features around entrances and columns.. Supporting renovation designs that require new exterior finishes.. Accommodating project-specific dimensions and profiles through custom fabrication.Material selection should be based on the building's design, intended use, exposure conditions, and performance requirements. The selected finish, panel construction, support arrangement, and installation details must work together as part of the complete building enclosure.Engineering and Shop Drawing PreparationEngineering and drawing coordination connect the architect's design intent with the practical requirements of manufacturing and installation. Architectural drawings establish the overall design, but fabrication often requires additional details that show the size, shape, arrangement, and connection of individual components.Dalton Building Enclosures provides engineering support for projects involving metal roofing, composite wall panels, and other custom architectural metal products. The company reviews project information and prepares custom shop drawings that guide the fabrication process and help coordinate installation requirements.The drawing process can also help identify areas that require additional coordination. For example, a panel layout may need to account for a building opening, a change in wall direction, a roof edge, or a transition between different exterior materials. Resolving such details before production can reduce the likelihood of avoidable changes during installation.Engineering and drawing coordination generally involve:. Reviewing architectural plans, project specifications, and available dimensions.. Confirming the intended product types, materials, and finishes.. Developing fabrication details for the selected panel or metal system.. Coordinating panel joints, openings, edges, and connections.. Identifying interfaces with adjacent construction components.. Revising drawings as required through the project's review and approval process.Project teams remain responsible for confirming that submitted documents meet the requirements of the contract and applicable codes. Shop drawings, product data, and engineering information must be reviewed by the appropriate project professionals before fabrication or installation proceeds where approval is required.Custom Fabrication for Project-Specific RequirementsArchitectural metal fabrication converts approved design information into components that can be transported to the construction site and incorporated into the building. The work may involve cutting, forming, routing, bending, and preparing metal or composite materials to the required dimensions and profiles.Dalton Building Enclosures operates a fabrication facility in Bedford Heights, Ohio, and manufactures products according to project specifications. Its stated capabilities include computerized shears, brakes, folders, routing equipment, and machines for forming standing seam roofing, siding, soffits, gutters, and column components. The company also identifies custom fabrication lengths of up to 16 feet for applicable products and processes.The production process depends on the material and system being manufactured. Composite panels require details that account for panel construction, edges, routing, and attachment requirements. Metal components may require specific bends, seams, profiles, or dimensions. In each case, the approved drawings and applicable product instructions guide the work.Important fabrication considerations include:. Material specifications: Confirming the specified material type, thickness, finish, and other required properties.. Dimensional accuracy: Producing components that correspond to approved measurements and fabrication details.. Profile consistency: Maintaining the required shapes, bends, edges, and visible joint patterns.. Finish protection: Handling and packaging finished products to reduce the risk of damage before installation.. Production coordination: Aligning manufacturing with approved drawings, construction schedules, and delivery requirements.Fabrication quality is closely connected to design coordination. Accurate measurements and clear documentation help the manufacturing team produce components that match the intended layout. However, final fit and performance also depend on site conditions, the supporting structure, installation methods, and coordination with other trades.Panel Installation and Building Enclosure CoordinationDalton Building Enclosures provides installation services for architectural metal and composite panel systems. Its teams coordinate installation with approved drawings, project specifications, site conditions, and other construction activities.Installing aluminium composite metal panels involves securing panels using the specified support and fastening systems. Proper coordination of joints, corners, windows, roof edges, and adjacent materials helps ensure that the panels fit the building design and meet project requirements.Typical coordination points include:. Confirming that the site and supporting structure are ready for the planned work.. Checking delivered materials against the approved project documentation.. Reviewing panel orientation, layout, and joint locations.. Coordinating attachment details and transitions with adjacent systems.. Following the specified installation sequence and product instructions.. Addressing field conditions through the appropriate project review process.Building enclosure performance cannot be determined from panel selection alone. Water management, air control, thermal requirements, structural support, fire safety, and material compatibility depend on the complete assembly and its detailing. Project-specific requirements should therefore be reviewed by the responsible design professionals and construction team.Panel Joint Systems and Water ManagementPanel joints are a significant part of façade design because they affect the appearance of the finished wall and the way the system manages water. Dalton Building Enclosures identifies caulk, extrusion, and gasket approaches for its Reynobond aluminium composite panel systems. The selection depends on the specified system and the project's technical and architectural requirements.A caulk system uses backer rod and sealant at panel joints. The sealant type, joint dimensions, surface preparation, and installation conditions must follow the approved details and applicable product instructions. The purpose and expected performance of the joint must be established within the overall wall design.An extrusion system uses aluminum extrusions and related components to connect or retain panels. Dalton describes a system in which spline pieces are inserted between panels to create a color-coordinated reveal. This type of assembly may be selected where the project calls for a particular joint appearance and attachment approach.A gasket system uses perimeter flashing and a continuous silicone gasket at panel joints. Its suitability depends on the selected components, joint design, movement requirements, and project specifications.The three approaches differ in their components and joint detailing. Project teams shouldreview the following factors before selecting an installation method:. The intended appearance and width of the panel reveals.. The requirements for water management at joints and transitions.. The panel support and attachment arrangement.. Expected movement and the need to accommodate changes in dimensions.. Compatibility among sealants, gaskets, metal components, and adjacent materials.. The maintenance and inspection requirements established for the completed system.No joint method should be treated as a universal solution for every building. The selected system must be appropriate for the project and installed in accordance with approved details and applicable instructions.Material Coordination, Insulation, and Building PerformanceA building enclosure includes exterior panels, structural supports, insulation, flashings, sealants, windows, and doors. These components work together to meet the building's performance requirements.Dalton Building Enclosures can coordinate insulation backing with certain aluminium composite panel systems, depending on project specifications. Proper planning helps address thermal performance, moisture control, fire requirements, and compatibility with other building materials.Selecting suitable materials and coordinating installation details helps ensure that the complete wall assembly meets the project's design and applicable building code requirements.Delivery, Storage, and Project SchedulingFabricated building components must reach the job site in a condition that allows them to be installed as planned. Packaging, handling, storage, and delivery coordination therefore form part of the broader fabrication process.Dalton Building Enclosures reports that it uses its own fleet of trucks for deliveries where practical and works with insured common carriers when other transportation arrangements are needed. Its stated shipping practices include wrapping, crating, or bundling materials to support handling and unloading at the job site. The company also identifies warehouse storage for finished products before shipment.Delivery planning begins with the project schedule and the sequence of installation. Panel quantities, component sizes, packaging requirements, access conditions, unloading arrangements, and available storage space may affect how materials should be shipped. Coordination between the fabricator, contractor, and site team helps establish when materials are needed and where they can be received.The following details may be included in delivery planning:. Confirming the required materials and quantities against project documentation.. Coordinating delivery dates with the construction schedule.. Reviewing unloading access and equipment requirements.. Identifying appropriate locations for temporary material storage.. Protecting finished surfaces during transport and handling.. Communicating any delivery or site-access constraints to the relevant project personnel.Proper handling does not replace inspection at delivery. Project teams should check materials in accordance with contract requirements and report discrepancies or damage through the established procedures. Storage and handling should also follow the product requirements to protect the components before installation.About Dalton Building EnclosuresDalton Building Enclosures is an architectural metal fabrication and building Enclosure Company located at 5064 Corbin Drive, Bedford Heights, Ohio 44128. Formerly known as Courtad-Dalton, the company serves commercial, industrial, retail, institutional, and government construction projects. Its stated services include engineering, consulting, custom fabrication, shipping, and installation.Its product range includes aluminium architectural panels, metal plate panels, metal roofing, metal siding, fascia systems, soffits, column covers, gutters, downspouts, and custom trims and flashings. The company works with project teams to develop and manufacture building components according to specified materials, dimensions, profiles, finishes, and other project requirements.

Mac Dalton

Dalton Building Enclosures

+1 (330) 274-3100

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Dalton Building Enclosures Unveils New Architectural Panel Fabrication Services News Provided By Digital guider November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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