Tokyo Art Toy Brand LINGERIE ELF To Make Its Designercon Debut And Launch New Figures

LINGERIE ELF

LINGERIE ELF

LINGERIE ELF

LINGERIE ELF

Designer: yoii

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo-based Anthuriam Inc. announced that its art toy brand, LINGERIE ELF, will make its in-person debut at DesignerCon 2026 in Las Vegas from November 13 to 15 at Booth 2008. Alongside this showcase, the company will release two new designs on its global e-commerce store starting November 13 at 5:00 PM PST.

Official Website:

At the event, LINGERIE ELF will offer an exclusive design, "KIMONO - Tattoo ver.," priced at $1,840. Standing 45 centimeters (approximately 17.7 inches) tall, each figure features interchangeable apparel incorporating Japanese tailoring techniques, integrating contemporary fashion, sculpture, and interior decor.

Concurrently, the brand will launch two new figures online: "BOXER" ($1,740) and "KIMONO" ($1,740), joining the brand's core figure "ORIGIN" ($1,080). The brand previously conducted a 48-hour online pre-launch in September 2026 for its "DROP 0: PROTOTYPE," attracting thousands of waitlist registrations from collectors worldwide, including the United States and Singapore.

DesignerCon 2026 marks the first opportunity for collectors and the public to experience the figures in person. Inspired by lingerie as a design element, the figures celebrate individuality and personal expression. Deliberately designed without facial features, they invite owners to project their own identities, perspectives, and emotions onto each piece.

Event Details

・Event: DesignerCon 2026

・Dates: November 13–15, 2026 (November 13 open to VIP pass holders)

・Location: The Expo at World Market Center (435 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106)

・Booth: 2008

Online Availability

・Launch Date: November 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM PST

・Store URL:

About LINGERIE ELF

LINGERIE ELF is a Tokyo-based art toy brand bridging contemporary art, fashion, and interior design. Drawing on Japanese manufacturing and tailoring expertise, the brand's 45 cm (approximately 17.7 inches) figures feature intricate, lingerie-inspired interchangeable apparel and accessories developed in collaboration with specialized artisans.

Statement from Designer yoii:

"LINGERIE ELF was conceived around the idea of expressing personal interests and preferences that people may not always openly share. Like lingerie, these personal choices can be intimate and meaningful, even when they are not shown to others. This idea is at the heart of our work.

"The figures feature no painted facial expressions. Conceived as ELFs rather than mannequins, realistic human figures, or conventional characters, they allow owners to project their own perspectives without representing a single identity. This design gives collectors complete freedom to swap outfits or customize each figure with personal accessories.

"Having previously connected with collectors solely through screens, DesignerCon 2026 provides our first opportunity for people to experience the intricate craftsmanship and detailing of the figures and garments up close."

・Official Website:

・Instagram:

About Anthuriam Inc.

Founded in Tokyo, Anthuriam Inc. designs and develops collectible art toys drawing on Japanese manufacturing craftsmanship.

Website:

Public Relations

Anthuriam Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tokyo Art Toy Brand LINGERIE ELF to Make Its DesignerCon Debut and Launch New Figures News Provided By Global PR Wire November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.