Century 21 Premier Real Estate CEO Alex Rozwadowski Joins American Red Cross Of Southwest Georgia Board

Alex Rozwadowski, CEO of Century 21 Premier Real Estate in Columbus, Georgia, and Philanthropy Committee Chair for the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia, with Luca, the brokerage's golden retriever mascot

A call for year-end giving to support disaster relief, blood services and military families across 24 Georgia counties

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carlos Alexandre "Alex" Rozwadowski, CEO and co-founder of Century 21 Premier Real Estate, joined the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia in August 2026. He chairs the board's Philanthropy Committee for fiscal year 2027 (July 2026 to June 2027). The committee supports the chapter's financial development and gift identification across 24 counties, from Columbus and Fort Benning to Albany.The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia has offices in Columbus, Albany and Fort Benning. Its volunteers respond to home fires and other disasters, support local blood drives, and help service members, veterans and their families."I'm honored to serve the Red Cross in the community that has supported my business for more than 20 years," said Rozwadowski. "The Red Cross shows up for families on their worst day, after a house fire, during a storm, or when a soldier at Fort Benning needs to get home in an emergency. Our job on the board is to make sure the people who answer those calls have what they need. With Giving Tuesday on December 1, there is no better time to give close to home."Rozwadowski co-founded Century 21 Premier Real Estate in Columbus in 2003. The brokerage has about 130 agents serving Columbus, Phenix City and Auburn. It holds Century 21 Double Centurion status, a level reached by the top 0.5 percent of Century 21 offices worldwide. Century 21 Premier also won all four Cartus Awards for its Columbus and Auburn markets two years in a row. Rozwadowski also owns Premier Realtors of Columbus, a property management company.Before real estate, he worked as an analyst at Rothschild Private Bank in Zurich, experience he now brings to the chapter's fundraising work. He holds a BBA from Georgia State University and an MBA from Troy University, and speaks English, Portuguese and Spanish.Rozwadowski's connection to the chapter's mission runs back to Fort Benning. He served in the U.S. Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, 3rd Ranger Battalion, from 1994 to 1997. The 3rd Ranger Battalion is based at Fort Benning, and the chapter's Fort Benning office supports soldiers and families at the same installation today. Through its Service to the Armed Forces program, the Red Cross connects service members with their families during emergencies, around the clock."The Rangers taught me that people count on you to show up, every time," Rozwadowski said. "Discipline, teamwork and accountability are what get a mission done. I built my business on those same principles, and I will bring them to this board. The Red Cross lives that standard every day in our community, and every soldier and military family here should know it is there for them."Fort Benning remains central to Rozwadowski's work today. Century 21 Premier helps military families moving to and from the installation find homes in Columbus, Phenix City and Auburn. For Rozwadowski, the Red Cross role is another way to serve the same community that shaped him as a young Ranger.Residents who want to support the chapter can donate at or schedule a blood donation at . The chapter's FY 2027 Board of Directors is listed at /about-us/locations/southwest-georgia.About Alex RozwadowskiAlex Rozwadowski is CEO and co-founder of Century 21 Premier Real Estate in Columbus, Georgia, and owner of Premier Realtors of Columbus. A veteran of the U.S. Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, he serves on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia. Learn more at .About the American Red Cross of Southwest GeorgiaThe American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia serves 24 counties from offices in Columbus, Albany and Fort Benning. It is part of the American Red Cross, a nonprofit that shelters, feeds and comforts people affected by disasters, supplies blood, and supports service members, veterans and their families. The Red Cross depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public.

Dawn Martizano

CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate

+1 706-576-2400

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Century 21 Premier Real Estate CEO Alex Rozwadowski Joins American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia Board News Provided By Century 21 Premier Real Estate November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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