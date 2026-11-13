Colony Inn Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SANIBEL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colony Inn, a 36-unit vacation condominium property on Sanibel Island's historic East End, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner. The recognition honors properties that deliver the kind of guest experience that has kept Colony Inn on the list of favorite quiet getaways along the southwest Florida coast since it began as a collection of island cottages in the 1960s.Every one of Colony Inn's 36 one-bedroom condos is individually owned, and each was renovated following Hurricane Ian, giving guests updated interiors while preserving the relaxed, unpretentious character that has defined the property for decades. Located just a short walk from the beach on Sanibel's desirable East End, the condos offer flexible booking options, along with a heated pool and bike rentals available for exploring the island's more than 26 miles of paved paths.What sets Colony Inn apart is less about amenities than atmosphere. Generations of the same families have returned year after year, drawn by a staff that treats guests like neighbors and a pace of life that hasn't changed much since the days when visitors arrived by ferry. That continuity, paired with a significant post-hurricane renovation, has allowed the property to modernize without losing the small, individually owned feel that longtime guests associate with the East End.“This award means a great deal to us because it reflects the loyalty of guests who have been coming back to Colony Inn for years, sometimes decades,” said Marcie, General Manager of Colony Inn.“We work hard to keep every unit comfortable and well maintained, and it's rewarding to see that effort recognized.”Looking ahead, Colony Inn plans to continue investing in its individually owned condos while maintaining the unhurried, community feel that has made the East End a repeat destination for so many travelers. The 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award adds a fresh mark of recognition to a property that has been quietly earning its reputation, one returning guest at a time.For more information, click here.

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Colony Inn Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 13, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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