Gujarat Man Dies In Hunting Trip Firing Four Held For Swapping Gun To Mislead Police

MENAFN - IANS) Bhuj, Nov 13 (IANS) Four men have been arrested for allegedly replacing a licensed firearm used in a fatal shooting during a hunting trip in Kutch with an illegal country-made gun in an attempt to mislead police and conceal evidence, the West Kutch police said on Friday.

Six other accused are yet to be arrested. The incident occurred in the Payarka area of Bhuj taluka on the night of November 3, when Kadar Hasam Jat sustained a gunshot injury to his head and died.

His death was reported as an accidental death at Mankuva police station on November 4. However, as the circumstances appeared suspicious, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Local Crime Branch (LCB) were assigned to investigate.

According to the police, Kadar had gone hunting with Isha Husein Jat, Altaf Ramju Jat and Juma alias Rashid Umar Jat, all from Bhuj taluka. Isha had brought a gun and cartridges for hunting.

During the trip, his finger allegedly touched the trigger accidentally, causing the weapon to fire. The bullet struck Kadar, who was standing in front of him, in the head, causing fatal injuries.

The three men took Kadar to a farm belonging to a person identified as Navinbhai. Isha then informed Adam Ibhla Jat, his paternal aunt's son, who arrived at the farm and confirmed that Kadar had died.

Altaf and Juma subsequently left the spot, police said. During the investigation, SOG Assistant Sub-Inspectors Narendra Singh Jhala and Raghuvir Singh Jadeja received information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police first questioned Altaf and Juma, who allegedly disclosed details of the hunting trip. Further questioning of Isha led investigators to uncover an alleged conspiracy to conceal the use of the licensed firearm.

Police said Isha had obtained a licensed gun belonging to Juma Musa Jat through Adam for the hunting trip. After Kadar's death, Isha and Adam allegedly contacted seven other men and called them to the farm.

The group allegedly decided to hide Juma Musa Jat's licensed firearm to prevent its seizure and the cancellation of its licence.

Juma Musa Jat then contacted his friend Jakab Daud Jat, a resident of Tankanasar in Bhuj taluka, and obtained an illegal country-made gun from him.

The licensed firearm was allegedly removed and concealed, while the country-made gun was placed at the location to be presented as the weapon used in the incident if a police case was registered.

"The accused planned to create false evidence and provide misleading information to the investigating officer to divert the investigation," police said.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Isha Husein Jat, a resident of Pirwali; Adam Ibhla Jat of Kodki; Juma Musa Jat, currently residing in Kodki and originally from Pirwali; and Jakab Daud Jat of Tankanasar.

The six accused yet to be arrested are Umar Jakab Jat of Sumrasar (Jat), Haji Sidhik Mamad Jat of Pirwali, Juma Kasam Jat of Navavas in Pirwali, Sidhik Daud Jat of Sumrasar (Jat), Ibrahim Hajisidhik Jat of Navavas in Pirwali, and Imran Daud Jat of Maina Pad. All locations are in Bhuj taluka.

The police seized six mobile phones, one firearm allegedly used in the incident and 17 cartridges. The four arrested accused and the seized articles were handed over to Mankuva police station for further legal action.

Police said Jakab Daud Jat has three previous cases registered against him at Mankuva police station.

These include a 2022 case under the Arms Act and Gujarat Police Act, another 2022 case under Sections 323, 325 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, and a 2023 case under Sections 114, 294(b), 323, 324 and 506(2) of the IPC, along with Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.