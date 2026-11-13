Telangana: Affordable Housing Scheme For Auto-Rickshaw Workers In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) The government of Telangana has decided to launch an affordable housing scheme for auto-rickshaw workers in Hyderabad.

The government has permitted the Telangana Housing Board to implement the scheme for Rs. 220 crore.

Under the scheme named "Auto Nagar Colony", 2,000 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats will be constructed at four locations in the core urban region.

According to a government order issued on Friday, this scheme will be on par with Indiramma Indlu-Towers being constructed in the city under the 'Indiramma Indlu' housing scheme for the poor.

Vice Chairman & Housing Commissioner, Telangana Housing Board, had submitted a proposal for construction of an exclusive affordable housing scheme for auto rickshaw workers under the name "Auto Nagar Colony'' in Hyderabad and its surrounding urban areas. The government issued an order, accepting the proposal.

The government has already accorded In-principle approval for construction of one lakh affordable ownership flats in the CURE area and Municipal corporations under LIG and MIG categories based on demand survey. Permission was also accorded for the construction of 12,000 flats as a pilot project in the CURE area.

According to the government order, the permission was accorded as per the Government's view and policy for providing affordable housing to all weaker section people for making Telangana State as "Indiramma Indlu for every poor family" and "Hut-free Telangana".

The Vice Chairman & Housing Commissioner, Telangana Housing Board, has identified four directions/corners of Hyderabad city for the affordable housing scheme for auto rickshaw workers.

As per the G.O., 500 EWS flats each will be built in Bandlaguda (LIC Colony), Ganadmguda, Petbasheerabad and Jalpally/Laxmiguda.

Telangana Housing Board will adopt the same guidelines, beneficiary eligibility criteria, financial assistance, reservation provisions, selection and allotment procedures and other conditions applicable to Indiramma Indlu-Towers, with the specific condition that the beneficiaries shall be auto-rickshaw workers.

“Permission is hereby accorded to the Telangana Housing Board for implementation of the proposed scheme, with an indicative project cost of Rs 220 crore, and to undertake further action towards implementation. Necessary detailed project reports and financial proposals shall be submitted after verification of land availability, site suitability and technical feasibility,” reads the G.O.