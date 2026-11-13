'They Will Always Be In Our Prayers': Kerala Woman Thanks Sanju Samson After Getting Dream Home - Video
A video posted by the Sanju Samson Foundation on November 11, the cricketer's 32nd birthday, captured the moment his mother handed over the house keys to its owner.
As reported by Gulf News, the family had been waiting for 10 and a half years for construction to be completed when the foundation stepped in to take up the project. Sree Dhanya Homes undertook the construction work under the initiative.
For the woman who received the keys, the occasion brought an end to years of uncertainty and a wait she had almost given up hope of seeing through.Kerala woman recalls decade-long wait for home
In the video, the woman spoke about the family's prolonged struggle to get the house completed, admitting that they had stopped imagining it would ever become a reality.
“It's been 10.5 years since we started building this house. We never even dreamed in our furthest imagination that it would ever be completed. It's the Sanju Samson Foundation that took this up and finished it for us,” she said in the video.Also Read | Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; check his stats
She went on to thank the foundation for stepping in and helping the family fulfil a dream that had remained out of reach for years.
“My gratitude and my family's gratitude and debt will always remain, and they will always be in our prayers,” she added.
The key handover represented a significant moment for the family, which had waited more than a decade to see its home finally completed.Sanju Samson's foundation shares video on his birthday
The foundation posted the video on November 11, adding to the significance of the occasion as Samson celebrated his 32nd birthday.
The initiative also comes in a year marked by major cricketing achievements for the Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Samson was instrumental in India's victorious campaign at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.Also Read | Samson vs Vaibhav: How both India batters have performed after first six T20Is
The International Cricket Council (ICC) named him Player of the Tournament after he accumulated 321 runs across five innings. His contribution included an innings of 89 runs against New Zealand in the final.
While Samson made headlines for his performances on the cricket field, his foundation's latest initiative has helped bring a long-awaited moment of happiness to a family in Kerala, whose dream of having a completed home took more than a decade to fulfil.
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